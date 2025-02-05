ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sanam Teri Kasam Star Mawra Hocane Ties The Knot With Ameer Gilani - Wedding Photos Inside

Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane married actor Ameer Gilani. The couple is known for their on-screen chemistry in Sabaat and Neem.

Sanam Teri Kasam Star Mawra Hocane Ties The Knot With Ameer Gilani
Sanam Teri Kasam Star Mawra Hocane Ties The Knot With Ameer Gilani (Photo: ANI, Instagram)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 5, 2025, 10:51 PM IST

Hyderabad: Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, who rose to fame in India after her appearance in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam, has married fellow actor Ameer Gilani. The 32-year-old actor shocked fans on Wednesday when she shared beautiful photos from their intimate wedding ceremony.

The pictures of the couple are truly romantic as they hug and smile at each other, gaze at the sky together, and do so much more. Mawra stunned in a pastel blue embroidered lehenga, while Ameer looked dashing in a classic black kurta-pajama.

Announcing the joyous news on social media, Mawra captioned the photos, "And in the middle of chaos… I found you. BISMILLAH 5.2.25. #MawraAmeerHoGayi."

Fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt wishes for the newlyweds. One comment read, "MashAllah MashAllah!! So happy for you guyss!!" another wrote, "Ahhh Finally, so happy to see both of you." A fan commented, "I just can’t get over these pictures MA!!!"

Mawra and Ameer have previously charmed audiences with their on-screen chemistry in popular television dramas like Sabaat and Neem. Their close bond and frequent public appearances sparked dating rumours, though neither publicly confirmed the relationship until now.

Mawra made her debut in the Indian film industry with the romantic Bollywood drama Sanam Teri Kasam, co-starring Harshvardhan Rane. Although the box office performance of the film was sombre, it rose to moments of fame on OTT platforms. Fans eagerly await its re-release in theatres on February 7.

TAGGED:

MAWRA HOCANE AMEER GILANI WEDDING

