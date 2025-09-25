ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Sameer Wankhede Files Rs 2 Cr Defamation Case Against Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies, Netflix

New Delhi: Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede has moved the Delhi High Court, filing a defamation suit against production house Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, global streaming platform Netflix, and other associated parties. The suit concerns the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which Wankhede alleges contains "false, malicious, and defamatory" content aimed at tarnishing his image and undermining public faith in law enforcement agencies. Seeking a permanent and mandatory request, a declaration, and damages of Rs 2 crore, Wankhede has further stated that the damages, if awarded, would be donated to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for the treatment of cancer patients. As per his plea, the series, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and streamed on Netflix, portrays anti-drug enforcement authorities in a twisted and one-sided way. Wankhede alleges this representation has the potential to displace public trust in institutions that work towards curbing crimes relating to narcotics.