Samantha Talks about Facing 'Extremely Difficult Year' Before Myositis Diagnoses

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about the challenges she faced before being diagnosed with myositis, a health condition. She expressed that prior to her diagnosis, she felt a sense of relief and calmness after a tumultuous year, recalling a specific moment during a trip with her friend/partner/manager Himank.

Samantha explained, "I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were traveling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm. I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition."

In her podcast series, Take 20, Samantha further discussed her health journey, underlining the importance of prioritising safety in light of her own experiences. She stated, "The reason I wanted to do this podcast was because after the experience, the harrowing experience that I’ve been through and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I’m dealing with right now as well, I’d rather want people be safe than sorry."

Last year, Samantha revealed her diagnosis of myositis on Instagram, explaining her decision to take a break from work to focus on her health. She expressed vulnerability in sharing her journey and the challenges of accepting it, stating, "Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with." Despite her health challenges, Samantha announced her return to work and teased a new project—a health podcast that she is passionate about.

Regarding her upcoming projects, Samantha will star alongside Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaptation of the American series Citadel, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.