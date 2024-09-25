Samantha Stuns in Glamorous Avatar at Citadel: Honey Bunny UK Premiere, Shares Spotlight with Priyanka Chopra

Hyderabad: After attending a family wedding in the US, Samantha Ruth Prabhu jetted off to the UK to mark her presence at the premiere of Citadel: Honey Bunny in London. The event showcased a blend of talent bringing together stars from India and abroad.

At the premiere, Samantha shared the spotlight with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was also in attendance. Photos that emerged online showed the two posing for the cameras, radiating joy and camaraderie, accompanied by Matilda De Angelis, who leads Citadel: Diana, the Italian spin-off of the series.

Videos and images flooded social media, highlighting Samantha, Priyanka, and Matilda enjoying each other’s company and sharing laughter. Raj and DK, the creators of Citadel Indian adaption were also present at the event.

The evening was not just about the film; it was also a fashion showcase. Priyanka turned heads in a stunning bright red bodycon dress, while Samantha opted for an elegant navy blue outfit. Matilda dazzled in a golden dress, making for a striking trio on the red carpet.

The first season of Citadel introduced viewers to elite agents Mason Kane (played by Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra), who escaped a catastrophic attack on the global spy agency with their memories erased. The series is executive produced by renowned filmmakers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, among others, with David Weil serving as the showrunner.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is slated for release on November 7 this year. The upcoming series features a talented cast that includes Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

Citadel: Honey Bunny apart, Samantha is set to star in Bangaram, a film she proudly announced on her birthday in April this year. This project is particularly significant as it marks her debut as a producer.