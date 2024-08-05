ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Stacking Obsession' Highlights Her Sophisticated Style

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a candid Instagram Story on Monday, showcasing her elegant style with diamond-studded earrings, captioned "Stacking obsession." Her sophisticated look and the meticulously styled earrings highlight her personal fashion sense, inspiring fans to experiment with stacking earrings.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Stacking Obsession' Highlights Her Sophisticated Style
Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Screengrab)

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has firmly established herself as a leading figure in the Indian film industry. With a remarkable career that spans over 15 years, she has consistently captivated audiences through her diverse range of performances. However, it is not only her exceptional talent and adaptability that draw attention. Samantha also maintains a lively presence on social media, where she often shares even the tiniest glimpses of her life.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Stacking Obsession' Highlights Her Sophisticated Style
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Samantha Ruth Prabhu's IG Story)

On Monday, Samantha took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of her elegant style, flaunting chic pairs of diamond-studded earrings. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Staking obsession". The photo captures Samantha in a relaxed, candid moment, with her head gently tilted, allowing her meticulously styled hair and the beautifully stacked earrings to take centre stage.

Her calm demeanour and effortlessly refined look embody the essence of her personal style, reflecting her sophisticated approach to fashion. Samantha's caption not only expresses her deep appreciation for jewellery but also encourages fashion enthusiasts to experiment with stacking earrings, making a statement that is both fashionable and personal.

On the professional front, Samantha is poised to star alongside Varun Dhawan in the upcoming thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Additionally, she is set to make her debut as a producer with her movie Bangaram, having recently shared the first glimpse of this project, where she is seen in a unique and striking new role.

READ MORE

  1. WATCH: 'Take Away His Mic!' Samantha Pleads As Varun Dhawan Spills Her SECRETS At Honey Bunny Teaser Launch
  2. WATCH: During Lows, I Do Give up, but Story Doesn’t End There; I Climb Back up, Says Samantha Ruth Prabhu
  3. Citadel Honey Bunny Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Varun Dhawan Go Undercover, Do Not Miss The Last Shot!

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has firmly established herself as a leading figure in the Indian film industry. With a remarkable career that spans over 15 years, she has consistently captivated audiences through her diverse range of performances. However, it is not only her exceptional talent and adaptability that draw attention. Samantha also maintains a lively presence on social media, where she often shares even the tiniest glimpses of her life.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Stacking Obsession' Highlights Her Sophisticated Style
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Samantha Ruth Prabhu's IG Story)

On Monday, Samantha took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of her elegant style, flaunting chic pairs of diamond-studded earrings. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Staking obsession". The photo captures Samantha in a relaxed, candid moment, with her head gently tilted, allowing her meticulously styled hair and the beautifully stacked earrings to take centre stage.

Her calm demeanour and effortlessly refined look embody the essence of her personal style, reflecting her sophisticated approach to fashion. Samantha's caption not only expresses her deep appreciation for jewellery but also encourages fashion enthusiasts to experiment with stacking earrings, making a statement that is both fashionable and personal.

On the professional front, Samantha is poised to star alongside Varun Dhawan in the upcoming thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Additionally, she is set to make her debut as a producer with her movie Bangaram, having recently shared the first glimpse of this project, where she is seen in a unique and striking new role.

READ MORE

  1. WATCH: 'Take Away His Mic!' Samantha Pleads As Varun Dhawan Spills Her SECRETS At Honey Bunny Teaser Launch
  2. WATCH: During Lows, I Do Give up, but Story Doesn’t End There; I Climb Back up, Says Samantha Ruth Prabhu
  3. Citadel Honey Bunny Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Varun Dhawan Go Undercover, Do Not Miss The Last Shot!

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHUSAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU EARRINGSSAMANTHA FLAUNTS EARRINGSSAMANTHA INSTAGRAM STORYSAMANTHA RUTH STAKING OBSESSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.