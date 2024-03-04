Samantha Ruth Prabhu Visits Padmavathi Temple in Tiruchanur - Watch

Hyderabad: South actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen visiting the Sri Padmavati Ammavaari Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tiruchanur on March 4. Her team took to social media on Monday and shared a video capturing her visit to the temple. The video shows Samantha in a neutral-coloured kurta-pajama ensemble. Adorned with minimalist gold earrings, and her hair tied back, Samantha looked stunning.

Taking to X, Samantha's PR wrote, "Actress #SamanthaRuthPrabhu visited Sri Padmavati Ammavaari Temple in Tiruchanur this morning. @Samanthaprabhu2," along with the video. During her temple visit, she graciously took selfies with a few of her fans. Her stylist and friend Preetham Jukalker accompanied her to the visit.

A source received by a newswire revealed that Samantha is set to return to work this year with a renewed spirit. The source noted her much-improved well-state of health and mind, which is evident through her heightened energy levels. Moreover, taking time off and traveling worldwide widened her diverse experiences. With her newfound inspiration, the source stated that she aims to concentrate this renewed energy on her career.

The source further elaborated that Samantha is gearing up to resume acting and return to set, eagerly anticipating the opportunity. It is anticipated that she will rejoin work around the commencement of Citadel promotions. Additionally, there are plans for her to initiate a new project for which she will be a key supporter.

Samantha has recently begun a health-focused weekly podcast series titled Take 20. She is also lined up to appear in Raj & DK's Indian adaptation of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. Although she was initially set to star in Chennai Stories directed by Philip John, she has been replaced by Shruti Haasan in the lead role. Samantha has now completed a successful 14 years in the film industry.