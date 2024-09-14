ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Be Honoured As Woman Of The Year At IIFA Utsavam, Actor Says 'Glad To Join Global Tour'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to receive the Woman Of The Year award at the IIFA Utsavam Awards on September 27, 2024, in Abu Dhabi. She expressed her gratitude and excitement for the honour, acknowledging IIFA Utsavam's global recognition of South Indian cinema.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Receive Woman Of The Year Award At IIFA Utsavam (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in a significant recognition of her contributions to Indian cinema, is set to receive the Woman Of The Year award at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Utsavam awards.

Scheduled for September 27 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the IIFA Utsavam Awards will highlight South Indian cinema and introduce the prestigious Woman Of The Year in Indian Cinema award, celebrating Samantha's remarkable achievements.

Renowned for her stellar performances in Tamil and Telugu films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Eega, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Mahanati, and Super Deluxe, Samantha has become a powerhouse in the industry.

She expressed her excitement in conversation with a newswire, noting, "IIFA Utsavam has always been special and I'm so glad to join its global tour that spotlights the rich tapestry of creativity and storytelling from South Indian Cinema to a worldwide audience. It's also a gentle reminder for me as an artist and a woman to continue pushing my boundaries and embrace the endless possibilities that this incredible journey offers."

On the work front, Samantha is looking forward to the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny. She also has her debut production Bangaram in the making. The film was announced on her 37th birthday. More details are under wraps for the film which Samantha will be bankrolling under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

