Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lauds Paris Olympic-Bound Athlete Jyothi Yarraji, Calls Her 'Absolute Magic'

Hyderabad: Jyothi Yarraji won the Gold medal in the Women's 100m Hurdles with a timing of 13.06 seconds at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Panchkula, Haryana. This outstanding achievement has catapulted her to the forefront of Indian athletics, making her a strong contender to become the first Indian 100m hurdler to participate in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. Now, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media handle to praise the athlete.

Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her admiration for the athlete. The 37-year-old actor shared a reel featuring Jyothi Yarraji and wrote, "Absolute magic she is," accompanied by a shining star emoji. The Paris Olympics will begin on July 26 and conclude on August 11.

Born on August 28, 1999, in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, Jyothi Yarraji's journey to success is proof of her unwavering dedication and perseverance. Despite growing up with limited means, she discovered her passion for running while still in school and was subsequently selected for training. Her talent and hard work earned her a gold medal at the Youth Nationals within a year, a feat that marked the beginning of her illustrious career.

However, Jyothi's path to success was not without its challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic and a subsequent back injury derailed her progress, but she refused to be deterred. Instead, she continued to train with passion, ultimately defeating athletes like Dutee Chand and Hima Das. Today, she stands as Asia's fastest sprint hurdler and has broken the women's 100m hurdles national record after 20 years, with her sights firmly set on winning an Olympic medal for India.

India will be sending a 28-member strong athletics squad for the quadrennial games. The squad is spearheaded by star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, and India would like to better its tally from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where it won seven medals including one Gold. Jyothi Yarraji was also a part of the Indian contingent, which met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in the presence of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association President and former Olympian PT Usha.