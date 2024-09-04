ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Injured In Action Scene, Shares Photo Of Needle Treatment

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an update about her knee injury sustained during an action sequence. While the actor has not specified which project she was filming for when she got injured, it is speculated to be on the set of her upcoming film Bangaram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Injures Herself During Action Scene, Shares Needle Treatment Photo
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Injured During Filming (Photo: IANS, IG Story)

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a concerning update about her health on her social media handle. On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram Story and dropped a picture of her knee that revealed she had sustained an injury while filming an action sequence.

Sharing the image, Samantha wrote, "Can I be an action star without the injuries please." The image she shared depicted her undergoing a needle treatment. Samantha's dedication to her work is well-known, and her ability to perform intense action scenes has made her a standout in the industry. However, these sequences often come with their own set of risks, as evident in her recent post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Injures Herself During Action Scene, Shares Needle Treatment Photo
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Injured During Filming (IG Story)

Speaking of her health, the actor had previously taken a break from her work to focus on her well-being after being diagnosed with Myositis, a condition that she has candidly opened up with her followers. Through her social media updates, Samantha has shared her journey of managing this autoimmune disease, emphasising her commitment to adopting a healthier lifestyle.

While the 37-year-old actor did not specify which project she was working on when the injury occurred, speculation points to her upcoming film Bangaram. This project, which Samantha announced on her 37th birthday, marks her debut as a producer. The film is expected to be a gritty tale, and the first look, featuring Samantha in a fierce avatar with a gun in hand, has already generated significant buzz.

In addition to Bangaram, Samantha is set to appear in the highly anticipated web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by Raj and DK. The series, which is a spy thriller and an adaptation of Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel, will feature Samantha alongside Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Fans can look forward to its release on Prime Video on November 7 this year.

READ MORE

  1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Silence with Cryptic Post after Naga Chaitanya's Engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala
  2. Alia, Samantha, Parineeti Call for Safer Spaces for Women after Kolkata Doctor's Rape and Murder
  3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Stacking Obsession' Highlights Her Sophisticated Style

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Injured In Action Scene, Shares Photo Of Needle Treatment

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a concerning update about her health on her social media handle. On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram Story and dropped a picture of her knee that revealed she had sustained an injury while filming an action sequence.

Sharing the image, Samantha wrote, "Can I be an action star without the injuries please." The image she shared depicted her undergoing a needle treatment. Samantha's dedication to her work is well-known, and her ability to perform intense action scenes has made her a standout in the industry. However, these sequences often come with their own set of risks, as evident in her recent post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Injures Herself During Action Scene, Shares Needle Treatment Photo
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Injured During Filming (IG Story)

Speaking of her health, the actor had previously taken a break from her work to focus on her well-being after being diagnosed with Myositis, a condition that she has candidly opened up with her followers. Through her social media updates, Samantha has shared her journey of managing this autoimmune disease, emphasising her commitment to adopting a healthier lifestyle.

While the 37-year-old actor did not specify which project she was working on when the injury occurred, speculation points to her upcoming film Bangaram. This project, which Samantha announced on her 37th birthday, marks her debut as a producer. The film is expected to be a gritty tale, and the first look, featuring Samantha in a fierce avatar with a gun in hand, has already generated significant buzz.

In addition to Bangaram, Samantha is set to appear in the highly anticipated web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by Raj and DK. The series, which is a spy thriller and an adaptation of Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel, will feature Samantha alongside Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Fans can look forward to its release on Prime Video on November 7 this year.

READ MORE

  1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Silence with Cryptic Post after Naga Chaitanya's Engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala
  2. Alia, Samantha, Parineeti Call for Safer Spaces for Women after Kolkata Doctor's Rape and Murder
  3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Stacking Obsession' Highlights Her Sophisticated Style

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHUSAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU INJURES KNEESAMANTHA INJURED IN ACTION SCENESAMANTHA MOVIE BANGARAMSAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU KNEE INJURY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.