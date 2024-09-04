Samantha Ruth Prabhu Injured In Action Scene, Shares Photo Of Needle Treatment

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a concerning update about her health on her social media handle. On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram Story and dropped a picture of her knee that revealed she had sustained an injury while filming an action sequence.

Sharing the image, Samantha wrote, "Can I be an action star without the injuries please." The image she shared depicted her undergoing a needle treatment. Samantha's dedication to her work is well-known, and her ability to perform intense action scenes has made her a standout in the industry. However, these sequences often come with their own set of risks, as evident in her recent post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Injured During Filming (IG Story)

Speaking of her health, the actor had previously taken a break from her work to focus on her well-being after being diagnosed with Myositis, a condition that she has candidly opened up with her followers. Through her social media updates, Samantha has shared her journey of managing this autoimmune disease, emphasising her commitment to adopting a healthier lifestyle.

While the 37-year-old actor did not specify which project she was working on when the injury occurred, speculation points to her upcoming film Bangaram. This project, which Samantha announced on her 37th birthday, marks her debut as a producer. The film is expected to be a gritty tale, and the first look, featuring Samantha in a fierce avatar with a gun in hand, has already generated significant buzz.

In addition to Bangaram, Samantha is set to appear in the highly anticipated web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by Raj and DK. The series, which is a spy thriller and an adaptation of Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel, will feature Samantha alongside Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Fans can look forward to its release on Prime Video on November 7 this year.