Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Dubai For A Minute' Video Leaves Fans Asking: Is That Raj Nidimoru?

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again sparked dating rumours with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru after sharing a new video from her recent trip to Dubai. The actor, who has long been linked with the filmmaker, posted a travel reel on Instagram that left fans buzzing with speculation about her personal life.

On Tuesday, Samantha posted a video montage titled "What I see, what you see", with glimpses of her Dubai holiday. The video included peaceful scenes of the city, picturesque moments, and her having a good time. Yet, one moment made everyone sit up and take notice - Samantha sitting down and holding the hand of a man standing next to her. The two appeared to be romantically swinging their hands back and forth, prompting fans to wonder if the mystery man was Raj Nidimoru.

In the caption, Samantha simply wrote, "Dubai for a minute." But it was the visuals that had her followers convinced. One of the comments read, "The person who doesn't think that her love is too much has arrived. Women really glow with the right person." Another read, "Who is the Luckiest person?" One more wrote, "Did she make her relationship official?" A user commented, "Who's that guy you're secretly holding hands with?"

Others were just happy to see Samantha in high spirits. A fan wrote, "You're glowing. Luv that." Another commented, "Makes me so happy seeing u smile with ur heart again." One user wrote, "Keep Smiling Queen," while another added, "That's Amazing Sam, enjoy a great September 2025 with fun and happiness."

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru first collaborated on The Family Man 2, where the actor played the role of Raji. Then they reunited for Citadel: Honey Bunny. Over time, Samantha's frequent posts with Raj and their vacation sightings have kept the rumour mill alive, though neither has confirmed nor denied being in a relationship.

Professionally, Samantha is currently working with Raj & DK on their upcoming project, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The series, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat, is slated for release in 2026. Meanwhile, Raj & DK's much-awaited The Family Man 3, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat, is scheduled to premiere in November this year.