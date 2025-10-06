ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Finally Starting This Month': Samantha Confirms Her Return To Telugu Cinema With Maa Inti Bangaram

The film was originally announced on Samantha's birthday in April 2024, accompanied by an intense first-look poster, featuring her in a fierce, action-oriented avatar. In it, the actor is seen wearing a saree and a mangalsutra, with blood smeared on her face and henna on her hands, holding a gun.

Samantha made the announcement during an interactive Q&A session with her fans on Instagram. When asked about her next Telugu project, she finally broke her silence, saying, "Finally, I have an answer to this question. Maa Inti Bangaram is finally starting this month."

Hyderabad: After a short break from films, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to get back into Telugu cinema. The 38-year-old actor, who last appeared in the 2023 Telugu releases Shaakuntalam and Kushi, has confirmed that her next venture, Maa Inti Bangaram, will officially start rolling out this month.

According to reports, Maa Inti Bangaram will be directed by Nandini Reddy, a close friend and frequent collaborator of Samantha. The duo previously worked together on successful projects like Oh! Baby and Jabardasth. The upcoming film will also mark Samantha's second venture as a producer under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, after the horror-comedy Subham, which she both produced and made a cameo appearance in earlier this year.

Samantha's return to acting comes after a challenging phase in her life. She had taken a break in 2023 after her diagnosis with myositis, an autoimmune condition, and has since been prioritising her health and wellness programs.

The actor recently returned to OTT with Citadel: Honey Bunny, a Prime Video spy thriller show based on Raj & DK's creation, starring alongside Varun Dhawan. She is also currently working with the same director duo on Netflix's upcoming project Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

During her Instagram Q&A, Samantha also shared a personal reflection that has guided her recent choices, saying, "A quote that changed my life and continues to change my life, and gives me complete perspective is 'You will find your purpose in the things that bother you.' Everything that I am a part of, if you draw a map, it will all be connected to things that bother me. And I think that simplified my life in many ways."

The actor also stated how the Isha Foundation has always been a big source of strength to her, referring to it as her "second home" and a place that has stood by her during "many ups and downs."