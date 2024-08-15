ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Silence with Cryptic Post after Naga Chaitanya's Engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Samantha shares a cryptic Instagram post, after Naga Chaitanya’s engagement, wearing a hoodie with the message "The Museum of Peace and Quiet" written on it. The post, which also included her seemingly showing a middle finger and the song "Now We Are Free," playing has sparked widespread speculation and reactions.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Silence with Cryptic Post
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Silence with Cryptic Post (ANI)

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, currently busy filming for her Telugu movie Bangaaram, recently shared a photo on Instagram featuring her in a hoodie with the phrase "The Museum of Peace and Quiet," written on it. This post comes shortly after rumours about her dating director Raj Nidimoru and a week following the engagement announcement of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya to actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

In her Instagram photo, Samantha is seen wearing a brown hoodie with the cryptic text, which has intrigued fans and sparked speculation. The image also includes Samantha seemingly showing her middle finger, accompanied by the song "Now We Are Free" by Leblanc playing. This combination led to various reactions from her followers. Comments ranged from "The finger and the song" to "This is a classic reply to whoever it is meant for," with many interpreting it as a bold and personal statement from Samantha.

Naga Chaitanya’s engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala was announced on August 8 by his father, veteran actor Nagarjuna. Chaitanya and Dhulipala had been dating for about a year and a half. Earlier, Chaitanya was married to Samantha for four years before calling it quits in 2021.

On the professional front, Samantha, who last appeared in the Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Devarakonda, is gearing up for the release of her series Citadel. She has also begun work on Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy and produced under her banner Tralala. Samantha will be making her return to the big screen after a year-long break due to health issues.

Read More

  1. Alia, Samantha, Parineeti Call for Safer Spaces for Women after Kolkata Doctor's Rape and Murder
  2. Rakht Brahmand Update: Not Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha to Romance THIS Mirzapur Star in Netflix Series
  3. Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Engaged, Nagarjuna Shares First Pictures From Intimate Ceremony, Wishes Couple 'Lifetime Of Love'

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, currently busy filming for her Telugu movie Bangaaram, recently shared a photo on Instagram featuring her in a hoodie with the phrase "The Museum of Peace and Quiet," written on it. This post comes shortly after rumours about her dating director Raj Nidimoru and a week following the engagement announcement of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya to actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

In her Instagram photo, Samantha is seen wearing a brown hoodie with the cryptic text, which has intrigued fans and sparked speculation. The image also includes Samantha seemingly showing her middle finger, accompanied by the song "Now We Are Free" by Leblanc playing. This combination led to various reactions from her followers. Comments ranged from "The finger and the song" to "This is a classic reply to whoever it is meant for," with many interpreting it as a bold and personal statement from Samantha.

Naga Chaitanya’s engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala was announced on August 8 by his father, veteran actor Nagarjuna. Chaitanya and Dhulipala had been dating for about a year and a half. Earlier, Chaitanya was married to Samantha for four years before calling it quits in 2021.

On the professional front, Samantha, who last appeared in the Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Devarakonda, is gearing up for the release of her series Citadel. She has also begun work on Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy and produced under her banner Tralala. Samantha will be making her return to the big screen after a year-long break due to health issues.

Read More

  1. Alia, Samantha, Parineeti Call for Safer Spaces for Women after Kolkata Doctor's Rape and Murder
  2. Rakht Brahmand Update: Not Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha to Romance THIS Mirzapur Star in Netflix Series
  3. Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Engaged, Nagarjuna Shares First Pictures From Intimate Ceremony, Wishes Couple 'Lifetime Of Love'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAGA CHAITANYA ENGAGEMENTSOBHITA DHULIPALASAMANTHA RUTH PRABHUSAMANTHA ON CHAY ENGAGEMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.