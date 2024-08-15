ETV Bharat / entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Silence with Cryptic Post after Naga Chaitanya's Engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, currently busy filming for her Telugu movie Bangaaram, recently shared a photo on Instagram featuring her in a hoodie with the phrase "The Museum of Peace and Quiet," written on it. This post comes shortly after rumours about her dating director Raj Nidimoru and a week following the engagement announcement of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya to actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

In her Instagram photo, Samantha is seen wearing a brown hoodie with the cryptic text, which has intrigued fans and sparked speculation. The image also includes Samantha seemingly showing her middle finger, accompanied by the song "Now We Are Free" by Leblanc playing. This combination led to various reactions from her followers. Comments ranged from "The finger and the song" to "This is a classic reply to whoever it is meant for," with many interpreting it as a bold and personal statement from Samantha.

Naga Chaitanya’s engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala was announced on August 8 by his father, veteran actor Nagarjuna. Chaitanya and Dhulipala had been dating for about a year and a half. Earlier, Chaitanya was married to Samantha for four years before calling it quits in 2021.

On the professional front, Samantha, who last appeared in the Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Devarakonda, is gearing up for the release of her series Citadel. She has also begun work on Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy and produced under her banner Tralala. Samantha will be making her return to the big screen after a year-long break due to health issues.