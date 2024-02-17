Samantha Overwhelmed by Warm Welcome in Chennai: 'Love from Home Just Hits Different'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Surprises Fans as She Visits Sathyabama University in Chennai

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently visited the Sathyabama University in Chennai as a special guest. On Saturday, the actor shared glimpses from her visit to the university.

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is indeed one of the industry's most adored actors. Her impressive filmography speaks for itself, and she is also recognized for her consistent delivery of inspiring words. Recently, the Kushi actor visited the Sathyabama University in Chennai as a special guest and gave a surprise to her fans.

On Saturday, the 36-year-old actor took to her social media handle and shared several visuals of herself from her visit to the university. Sharing the visuals on Instagram, Samantha wrote in the caption, "Love from home just hits different! #SathyabamaUniversity #Chennai (followed by a white heart emoji)." In the pictures, Samantha donned an off-white cropped blazer top paired elegantly with beige pants.

Not long ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu launched her health podcast video centered on health, fitness, and overall well-being. In a snippet from the first session, she introduced the objectives and principles of 'Take20,' her new podcast venture. The video showcases Samantha engaging in a meaningful discussion with wellness expert and nutritionist, Alkesh Sharotri.

Within the video, Samantha articulates the essence of 'Take20,' expressing that Take20 is the effort to present top-notch wellness-focused content that resonates with individuals and can be integrated into daily routines. The actor stated that this content is the product of extensive research and experience aimed at enhancing one's life's journey.

On the professional front, Samantha's last appearance was in Kushi, a romantic drama where she starred alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Next, audiences can anticipate her in Citadel India, a project directed by Raj and DK and featuring Varun Dhawan in a prominent role.

