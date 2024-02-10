Samantha Announces Return to Work with Health Podcast, Jokes about Being 'Totally Jobless'

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been absent from the movie scene for over seven months. After completing the shoot for Kushi last July, Samantha announced a career break to focus on her health. After several holidays and dedicating time to regain her health, the actor seems ready to return to work.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a video in which she discussed her return to work. The actor humorously admitted that she had been completely jobless. Alongside announcing her return, Samantha also revealed that she was working on a health podcast with a friend, set to be released soon.

Donning a red outfit and a no-makeup look, Samantha looked stunning. The actor began the video with a goofy "Hello" and said, "So, yes, I am going back to work. Finally. But, apart from that...I know most of you ask the question, 'When are you going back to work?' Yes, I am going back to work. But, in the meantime, I was completely...yeah, I was kind of completely jobless."

Samantha also shared what she had been up to lately and talked about the podcast. The 36-year-old actor, who also announced her production banner last December, expressed her excitement about returning to work and briefly discussed her podcast project.

"I also did something fun with a friend. It's a health podcast. Yes, I know, quite unexpected, but it's something that I really love and am extremely passionate about. I am really excited that it is releasing next week, and I hope that some of you find it useful. I have enjoyed making this," Samantha said.

Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the action series Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan. Created by Raj and DK, the series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The makers will soon kickstart promotions for the series. Samantha was recently in Mumbai for Citadel dubbing and teased the release of promotional assets for the series.

