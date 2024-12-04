'Only Love for You': Samanta Calls Sobhita 'Most Beautiful' Bride Ahead of Wedding with Naga Chaitanya

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding has finally arrived! Today, December 4, the couple is set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Annapurna Studios in the city, a property owned by Naga Chaitanya's father, the legendary actor Nagarjuna Akkineni. While fans are eagerly awaiting pictures of the couple from their big day, Sobhota's pictures from pre-wedding have stormed social media, courtesy comment by Samanta.

In the lead-up to the wedding, fresh pictures of the bride-to-be, Sobhita, have surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the couple's pre-wedding celebrations. Among the many sweet moments, Sobhita's sister, Samanta Dhulipala, took to Instagram to share her heartfelt wishes.

Samanta, who is Sobhita's younger sister, posted a series of beautiful photos from Sobhita's Pelli Kuthuru (bridal shower) ceremony, calling her the "most affectionate person ever" and expressing immense love for her sister. The pictures show Sobhita looking radiant in a traditional red saree adorned with gold jewellery, looking every bit the bride-to-be as she posed alongside her sister and their parents.

The ceremony, full of joy and warmth, showcased Sobhita's natural grace. In the photos, she exuded elegance in her bridal attire, a red saree that highlighted her beauty, paired with a chunky choker and a mang tikka. Her smile was nothing short of contagious, a fitting reflection of her personality. Her sister Samanta's words, Cheers to the most beautiful pelli kuthuru and the most affectionate person ever 🤍 Only love for you akka." Adding a personal touch to the post, Samanta concluded her caption with #SoChay.

The couple quietly got engaged in a private ceremony in August. The engagement was announced by Nagarjuna Akkineni on his social media, much to the joy of their fans. Since then, the couple has been the subject of much attention, with fan pages flooding social media with pictures and videos from their pre-wedding rituals, including the haldi ceremony.

Naga Chaitanya's path to this moment has not been without its own share of ups and downs. His first marriage was with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017, after years of dating. However, in October 2021, the couple announced their separation, citing personal differences. Their divorce was finalised in 2022. For Sobhita, this is her first marriage.