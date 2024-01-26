Saluting Our Democracy: Amitabh, Mahesh Babu, Akshay, Others Greet Fans on Republic Day 2024

Hyderabad: India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on Friday. It is a significant source of pride for the entire nation. On this auspicious day, many actors from across Industries took to their social media handles to greet their fans and countrymen on Republic Day.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are busy filming Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, celebrated this momentous day in their unique way. Akshay shared a video featuring himself and his co-star and expressed his heartfelt wishes for the people of the country. The OMG 2 actor dropped the video on his X handle.

In the video, Akshay was dressed in all black, including a black shirt and black pants, while the Heropanti actor wore a white shirt and brown trousers. With the song Vande Mataram playing in the background, the video oozed a sense of patriotism. Akshay captioned the video, "New India, new confidence, new vision... our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat."

Suniel Shetty also wished his fans a happy Republic Day, stating, "Saare jahan se acha Hindustan hamara.. #RepublicDay." Ace director Karan Johar sent sincere wishes on the 75th Republic Day with a lovely video of his children Roohi and Yash. On Friday, Karan shared a video of his children on Instagram Story. Dressed in white, Yash and Roohi wished everyone a happy Republic Day.

Karan shares a video of his children on Instagram Story.

Amitabh Bachchan posted a video of himself performing the national anthem alongside several special needs children. He tweeted, "T 4901 - Happy Republic Day." Yash tweeted, "Wishing all my fellow Indians a very Happy Republic Day," along with a picture of the Indian tricolour. Mahesh Babu commented about India's 'diversity' writing: "Saluting the spirit of unity, diversity, and resilience, on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day!" Talking about the Indian Constitution, RRR fame actor Jr. NTR tweeted, "Saluting our democracy and the glory."