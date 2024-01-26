Loading...

Saluting Our Democracy: Amitabh, Mahesh Babu, Akshay, Others Greet Fans on Republic Day 2024

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

Indian celebs shared sincere greetings on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day on Friday. Read on to know how Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar and others wished their fans.

Indian celebs shared sincere greetings on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day on Friday. Read on to know how Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar and others wished their fans.

Hyderabad: India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on Friday. It is a significant source of pride for the entire nation. On this auspicious day, many actors from across Industries took to their social media handles to greet their fans and countrymen on Republic Day.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are busy filming Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, celebrated this momentous day in their unique way. Akshay shared a video featuring himself and his co-star and expressed his heartfelt wishes for the people of the country. The OMG 2 actor dropped the video on his X handle.

In the video, Akshay was dressed in all black, including a black shirt and black pants, while the Heropanti actor wore a white shirt and brown trousers. With the song Vande Mataram playing in the background, the video oozed a sense of patriotism. Akshay captioned the video, "New India, new confidence, new vision... our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat."

Suniel Shetty also wished his fans a happy Republic Day, stating, "Saare jahan se acha Hindustan hamara.. #RepublicDay." Ace director Karan Johar sent sincere wishes on the 75th Republic Day with a lovely video of his children Roohi and Yash. On Friday, Karan shared a video of his children on Instagram Story. Dressed in white, Yash and Roohi wished everyone a happy Republic Day.

Karan shares a video of his children on Instagram Story.
Karan shares a video of his children on Instagram Story.

Amitabh Bachchan posted a video of himself performing the national anthem alongside several special needs children. He tweeted, "T 4901 - Happy Republic Day." Yash tweeted, "Wishing all my fellow Indians a very Happy Republic Day," along with a picture of the Indian tricolour. Mahesh Babu commented about India's 'diversity' writing: "Saluting the spirit of unity, diversity, and resilience, on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day!" Talking about the Indian Constitution, RRR fame actor Jr. NTR tweeted, "Saluting our democracy and the glory."

  • Wishing all my fellow Indians a very Happy Republic Day..🇮🇳

    Let's honour the past, take pride in the present and strive towards an even brighter future.. pic.twitter.com/1zxTiwU3jH

    — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

  • Saluting the spirit of unity, diversity, and resilience, on the occasion of India's 75th #RepublicDay! 🇮🇳

    — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

  • Saluting our democracy and the glory of the Indian Constitution. Happy 75th Republic Day! 🇮🇳

    — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

TAGGED:

Republic Day 2024Amitabh BachchanMahesh BabuAkshay Kumar

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.