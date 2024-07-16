Salman Khan's Special Note, Akshay Kumar's Presence at Anant-Radhika's Post Wedding Celebration Sparks Fan Frenzy

Hyderabad: After gracing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities, Bollywood actor Salman Khan expressed his heartfelt wishes for their future as parents. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, recovering from COVID-19, made a stunning appearance at the post-wedding celebration with wife Twinkle Khanna, delighting fans with their presence. Both Bollywood superstars added spark to the event in their own way, marking it a memorable affair for the newlyweds.

Superstar Salman Khan was one of the biggest highlights at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations. The Bharat actor's videos from Haldi and Sangeet prove that Khan left no stone unturned to make the newlyweds feel special. On Monday, he wrote a special message for Anant and Radhika.

In the X post, he also stated his desire to dance when they become the "most wonderful parents." Taking to X, Khan wrote: "Anant and Radhika, Mr. and Mrs. Anant Ambani, I see the love that you have for each other and each other's families. The universe has got you together. Wish you all the happiness and health. God bless you both! Can't wait to dance when you become the most wonderful parents." He shared a lovely picture from their wedding album along with the sweet note.

Moreover, adding more star power to the post-wedding celebrations, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna attended Anant and Radhika's post-wedding reception on Monday evening. Akshay missed Anant's wedding since he was diagnosed with COVID-19. After testing negative, Akshay attended the function to greet the newlyweds.

Several clips from the ceremony leaked online, showing Akshay and Twinkle entering the venue dressed in color-coordinated ethnic attire. Akshay appeared to be in good health. Fans on social media were overjoyed to see Khiladi Kumar at the post-wedding reception. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, got married on July 12 in a lavish wedding ceremony attended by a slew of worldwide superstars and high-profile guests from diverse sectors.