Salman Khan's Sikandar Breaches Rs 200 Cr Mark Worldwide In 9 Days Despite Mixed Reviews

Hyderabad: Despite receiving lukewarm reviews and a modest opening, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has managed to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office within just nine days of release. The film, which released on Eid, has defied early predictions and picked up momentum over its first week.

According to the official figures shared by the production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar has minted Rs 200.93 crore globally by day 9. Of this, Rs 2.48 crore was grossed in India and Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Monday alone. The makers celebrated the milestone with a social media post thanking fans: "Thank you for making #Sikandar a part of your celebration. We're grateful for the love."

Trade tracking site Sacnilk, however, reported slightly different figures, with the India net total standing at Rs 104.25 crore and a gross of Rs 123.65 crore. The global total based on these numbers reaches Rs 171.65 crore, still a commendable figure considering the film's slow start and average occupancy of 7.02 percent on Monday.

While Sikandar may not have matched the initial expectations set by Khan's previous blockbusters like Tiger 3, which earned Rs 384.45 crore in its first nine days, it has already outperformed his earlier release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which collected Rs 158 crore worldwide in the same period.

The action-packed political drama tells the story of Sanjay Rajkot, who takes on a corrupt politician and challenges the system. Alongside Salman, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Despite criticism surrounding its direction and performances, Sikandar is proving its box office strength. With a major festival release and Salman's star power, the film is expected to continue drawing audiences and possibly inch closer to the Rs 300 crore mark in the coming days.