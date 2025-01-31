Salman Khan's Rakhi Sister Shweta Rohira Injured In Road Accident, Shares Post-Mishap Update

Hyderabad: Shweta Rohira, Salman Khan's rakhi sister and Pulkit Samrat's former wife, opened up about a recent road accident that left her with fractured bones and bruises. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Shweta shared photos from her hospital bed, providing a glimpse into her recovery journey while offering a message of resilience and hope.

In one picture, Shweta was seen lying on a hospital bed with her arm and leg visibly fractured. Another image captured her with bruised lips and traces of blood. Despite the painful ordeal, Shweta maintained a positive spirit, penning a heartfelt and humorous note to inspire her followers.

She wrote in the caption, "Life is full of surprises, isn't it? One moment, you're humming #kalhonaho and planning to tackle your day. The next moment, life decides to say, 'Hold my chai,' and sends a bike your way." Shweta humorously recalled how the unexpected accident left her "going from walking to flying (not the Bollywood slow-mo kind, sadly) and landing straight into a forced rest mode."

Detailing her injuries, Shweta shared, "Fractured bones, bruises, and endless hours in bed - this wasn't on my to-do list. But hey, maybe the universe thought I needed a lesson in patience or just wanted me to star in my own mini-soap opera, complete with hospital drama. The truth is, sometimes life shakes us to break us, only to rebuild us stronger. After all, destruction paves the way for construction. And while it hurts now, I know this is just a chapter, not the whole story."

Reassuring her followers, she said she's "holding on to hope, smiling through the pain (okay, trying to)", and reminding herself that "this too shall pass." She offered words of encouragement to anyone facing difficult times, urging them to "surrender to the moment, take it one day at a time, and trust the process." She wrote, "Pain is temporary, but resilience is forever."

She ended her message with a touch of humour when she referred to herself as "Humpty Dumpty" lying in the hospital bed but vowed to return stronger, perhaps even with a "new song to hum."

Shweta Rohira, who had earlier married actor Pulkit Samrat, parted ways with him within a year of marriage. Pulkit is now married to actor Kriti Kharbanda. Meanwhile, Shweta has concentrated on content creation and has amassed a highly engaged audience on Instagram, which includes 589K followers, besides travel, fashion, and lifestyle-based posts.