Salman Khan's Jai Ho Co-Star Mukul Dev Passes Away at 54; Manoj Bajpayee Mourns: 'Impossible to Put Into Words What I’m Feeling'

Hyderabad: Actor Mukul Dev has passed away at the age of 54. The actor known for his roles in films like Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho, breathed his last on May 23, 2025. The reason for Mukul's death is not yet confirmed and more details are still awaited from his family. Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who worked with Mukul in Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle and Maya, shared the news of his passing vias a social media post.

Sharing an a picture with Mukul, Deepshikha wrote “RIP.” The actress said she was shocked and heartbroken learning about Mukul's passing. “He never told us he was unwell,” she told a newswire. “We were close friends and chatted in a group. I still can't believe it. I even called his phone, hoping he would pick up.” Deepshikha remembered Mukul as a “fantastic human being”. She said, “It’s the biggest loss for the industry. He was such a talented actor and a good person.”

Deepshikha Nagpal mourns Mukul Dev's Demise (Photo: IANS)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also expressed grief over Mukul's demise. On Instagram, he shared Mukul’s picture and wrote: “It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was like a brother. Gone too soon. Praying for strength for his family. Miss you, meri jaan. Om Shanti.”

Mukul Dev was born in New Delhi in a Punjabi family with roots in a village near Jalandhar. His father, Hari Dev, was an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Acting aside, Mukul had many talents. At a young age, he performed as Michael Jackson in a Doordarshan show and got his first paycheck in class 8. He was also a trained pilot from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi.

He began his acting career with the 1996 TV show Mumkin wherein he played the role of Vijay Pandey. He also worked in Doordarshan’s comedy countdown show Ek Se Badhkar Ek and hosted Fear Factor India Season 1.

His began his film career with Dastak, where he played ACP Rohit Malhotra. The movie also happens to be debut of former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

Mukul Dev’s last film was 2022 released Anth - The End. He played powerful roles across films, TV, and web series and will always be remembered for his passion and sincerity. His sudden death has film and television industry in shock.