From Salman's Home Intruder To Akshay's Suicidal Teen Fan: Shocking Cases Of Female Fan Obsession In Bollywood

Hyderabad: It's no secret that Bollywood celebrities enjoy an almost god-like status among fans. Over the years, many admirers have displayed their affection in endearing and even bizarre ways - from wallpapering their rooms with posters to creating entire scrapbooks dedicated to their favourite actors. While most of this admiration remains innocent, there have been troubling instances where adoration has spiralled into obsession. Some Bollywood heroes have found themselves in unsettling situations involving female fans who crossed all boundaries of personal space and safety.

Salman Khan: A Fan Who Claimed To Be His Wife

Superstar Salman Khan, known for his massive fan following across age groups and genders, once experienced a bizarre and alarming incident. A female fan managed to breach the tight security outside his residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. She reportedly reached right up to his apartment door before being intercepted. Instead of the police, the fire brigade was called to handle the situation, which added to the peculiarity of the episode. The woman insisted that Salman was her husband and refused to leave. Thankfully, the actor was not home at the time as he was shooting for Race 3 in Abu Dhabi.

Hrithik Roshan: The Russian Admirer Who Became Aggressive

Hrithik Roshan, fondly referred to as the "Greek God" of Bollywood for his striking looks and charm, also faced a disturbing situation with an international admirer. A Russian woman named Anna became obsessed with the actor and began loitering around his Mumbai home. She even made multiple attempts to forcibly enter his office. When denied access, she reportedly turned aggressive. Hrithik, after tolerating the behaviour for some time, ultimately had to involve the police and file an official complaint to ensure his safety.

Abhishek Bachchan: Drama On The Eve Of His Wedding

Just a day before his wedding to Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan was caught in an unexpected controversy. A woman named Jhanvi Kapoor publicly claimed to be his wife and created a media frenzy by attempting to slit her wrists outside the Bachchan residence, Jalsa. The incident prompted immediate police intervention. She was arrested, but not before drawing significant attention to the dark underbelly of fan obsession.

Varun Dhawan: Marriage Proposal Turned Nightmare

Actor Varun Dhawan, who tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony, has had his share of fan-related troubles. A female admirer once stationed herself outside his residence and went so far as to propose marriage. What started as romantic idealism quickly turned into harassment when she began bombarding Varun's family and staff with repeated phone calls. The actor, known for being cordial with fans, initially tried to calm her down but was eventually forced to involve his security team to ensure boundaries were respected.

Shahid Kapoor: Stalked By A Fellow Industry Insider

Shahid Kapoor's case is different as he was not stalked by any fan but Vastavikta Pandit, daughter of legendary actor Raaj Kumar. Vastavikta even bought a flat next to the Shahid's house and stalked him everywhere. Apart from stalking him, she even claimed to be his wife, and that's when the Udta Punjab actor filed a police complaint against her.

Akshay Kumar: Teenage Fan's Desperate Attempt

Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, was once stalked by a minor girl who ran away from her home in Lucknow just to meet him. Her year-long obsession culminated in a tragic twist when, unable to meet the actor, she attempted to take her own life by slashing her wrist outside his residence. Akshay immediately arranged for her to be rushed to a hospital, an act that earned him praise but also highlighted the perils of unchecked fan frenzy.

Aditya Roy Kapur: A Recent Breach In Security

In a more recent incident, Aditya Roy Kapur became the target of a Dubai-based woman who managed to gain entry into his Bandra home by pretending to have a scheduled meeting with him. Claiming she had clothes and gifts to deliver, she was allowed inside by the house staff. When Aditya returned, he denied knowing her, and the situation quickly escalated as she attempted to approach him. The staff intervened and contacted the police, who later detained the woman.