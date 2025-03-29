Salman Khan Wears Rs 34 Lakh 'Ram Edition' Watch, Cleric Calls It 'Haram'

Bareilly: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been criticised for wearing a Ram Janmabhoomi watch with a prominent cleric from Uttar Pradesh calling his (Khan's) act 'forbidden' in Islam.

The President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, has censured Salman Khan for wearing the watch. In a video statement issued on Friday, Maulana Razvi said he had received inquiries regarding Islamic law concerning Salman Khan's actions.

"I have been asked about Shariat's ruling about Salman Khan. I tell you the Shariat's ruling about the work done by him, that he is wearing a Ram Edition watch made for the promotion of Ram Mandir. Wearing such a watch in hand being a Muslim is illegal and haram," he said.

The cleric emphasised that Salman Khan, as a prominent Indian figure with a large Muslim fan base, should refrain from activities deemed un-Islamic. "Salman Khan is a famous personality of India. He has millions of fans and he is also a Muslim.

"In such a situation, doing un-Islamic activities is against Shariat. He should avoid such activities and repent for the un-Islamic activities he has done," the Maulana said.

He further advised the actor to seek repentance, respect Islamic law and follow its principles. "Such actions are unjustifiable and forbidden. The person involved should seek forgiveness (tauba) and ensure they don't repeat this mistake. I advise Salman Khan to respect Shariah and follow its principles," the cleric said.

Salman Khan was recently seen wearing the "Ram Edition" watch in an Instagram post. He also shared his photos wearing the watch on X as he asked his fans to watch his latest movie Sikandar.

"See you in theatres this Eid!" Khan wrote on X on March 27 and shared three photos of himself flaunting the limited-edition watch that features intricate engravings on the case, showcasing elements tied to the Ram Janmabhoomi.

The dial is meticulously engraved with a detailed relief of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Additionally, there are inscriptions of Hindu Gods on the dial and the bezel. According to luxury watchmaker Ethos, the 'Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2' is priced at Rs 34 lakh.

The Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir's 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony was held on January 22 last year, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the main rituals.