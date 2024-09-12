ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Visits Malaika Arora To Offer Condolences On Tragic Demise Of Her Stepfather Anil Mehta - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Actor Salman Khan paid a visit to actor Malaika Arora to offer his condolences on the demise of her stepfather, Anil Mehta. Anil Mehta allegedly died by suicide.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan (ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan visited Malaika Arora's parents' home on Thursday, September 12, to offer his condolences on the tragic demise of her stepfather, Anil Mehta.

Anil Mehta's death on Wednesday has left the family and friends in shock, with the reason behind his alleged suicide still unknown.

Salman Khan's visit comes after Malaika received an outpouring of support from her former husband Arbaaz Khan's family. Noted writer Salim Khan, Arbaaz's father, and siblings Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan Sharma, among other members of the Khan family, had earlier visited Malaika's parents' home to stand by her during this difficult time.

Malaika Arora on late Wednesday night announced the demise of her father Anil Mehta through an emotional post on Instagram.

The initial autopsy report of Anil Mehta has stated that he suffered injuries to the head, Mumbai police said on Thursday. Mehta (62) allegedly ended his life by jumping off the sixth floor of the building Ayesha Manor in upscale Bandra where he lived with his wife on Wednesday morning. The autopsy was conducted at a civic-run hospital on the same evening.

The initial report stated that he died of multiple injuries to the head, legs and hands, said a police official. Police are recording statements of his family members and also the witnesses who found Mehta lying in a pool of blood on the building's premises, he added.

