Salman Khan Unveils First Look Of Sikandar Ahead Of His 59th Birthday; Teaser To Drop On His Special Day

Salman Khan unveils the first look of Sikandar ahead of his 59th birthday. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the teaser is slated to drop tomorrow.

Salman Khan Unveils First Look Of Sikandar Ahead Of His 59th Birthday; Teaser To Drop On His Special Day
Salman Khan Unveils First Look Of Sikandar Ahead Of His 59th Birthday (Photo: Film Poster)
Published : 4 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Salman Khan treated his fans to an early birthday surprise by unveiling the first look of his upcoming film Sikandar. The poster released a day ahead of his 59th birthday, showcases the superstar in a dashing suit, carrying a spear in a mysterious, atmospheric backdrop. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to release during Eid 2025.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Salman wrote, "See u again kal subah theek 11.07 baje... #SikandarTeaserTomorrow #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025." The much-anticipated teaser will premiere at 11:07 am on December 27, adding to the festive mood surrounding the superstar's birthday.

This marks Salman's first major film since Tiger 3 in 2023, and he steps into a character that combines intense action with emotional depth. The collaboration between Salman and Murugadoss has generated immense buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting the director's signature touch in this action-packed drama.

Earlier reports from industry sources have revealed that the 80-second teaser is a cinematic spectacle, packed with powerful visuals and Salman's trademark larger-than-life aura. Industry insiders are already calling it one of the most anticipated glimpses of the year.

Sikandar boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. Rashmika Mandanna stars as the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Salman. A source close to the project shared with a newswire that the pairing of Salman and Rashmika was a deliberate choice to bring a fresh dynamic to the screen.

