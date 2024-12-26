Salman Khan Unveils First Look Of Sikandar Ahead Of His 59th Birthday; Teaser To Drop On His Special Day

Hyderabad: Salman Khan treated his fans to an early birthday surprise by unveiling the first look of his upcoming film Sikandar. The poster released a day ahead of his 59th birthday, showcases the superstar in a dashing suit, carrying a spear in a mysterious, atmospheric backdrop. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to release during Eid 2025.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Salman wrote, "See u again kal subah theek 11.07 baje... #SikandarTeaserTomorrow #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025." The much-anticipated teaser will premiere at 11:07 am on December 27, adding to the festive mood surrounding the superstar's birthday.

This marks Salman's first major film since Tiger 3 in 2023, and he steps into a character that combines intense action with emotional depth. The collaboration between Salman and Murugadoss has generated immense buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting the director's signature touch in this action-packed drama.

Earlier reports from industry sources have revealed that the 80-second teaser is a cinematic spectacle, packed with powerful visuals and Salman's trademark larger-than-life aura. Industry insiders are already calling it one of the most anticipated glimpses of the year.

Sikandar boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. Rashmika Mandanna stars as the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Salman. A source close to the project shared with a newswire that the pairing of Salman and Rashmika was a deliberate choice to bring a fresh dynamic to the screen.