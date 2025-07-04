Salman Khan Turns Soldier In Battle of Galwan, Unveils Motion Poster Honouring Indian Army

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to play an Indian Army soldier in the upcoming war drama Battle Of Galwan, which is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia. The movie is based on the real-life Galwan Valley clash that occurred between Indian and Chinese soldiers in June 2020.

Salman announced the project on Friday night by posting a motion poster on social media. The announcement video has a gripping picture of the actor with bloodstains on his face and patriotism in his eyes. Alongside the motion poster, he captioned the post: "#GalwanValley."

The Galwan Valley clash took place on the night of June 15-16, 2020, during the long-standing Sino-Indian border dispute. The fight, involving hand-to-hand combat, resulted in the killing of 20 Indian troops. China has reportedly also incurred massive casualties, although official Chinese figures are unclear. The conflict was reportedly triggered by disagreements over infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), particularly India's road construction near the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie (DSDBO) route.

Following the deadly fight, both India and China initiated several rounds of diplomatic and military talks to reduce tensions. As a result, disengagement efforts were made in several flashpoint areas, and buffer zones were created to prevent further escalation.

The film, Battle of Galwan, aims to honour the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who stood their ground in the harsh terrain of Ladakh. In a cryptic post shared earlier, Salman had hinted at the project with a deep message. He wrote, "Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan." (Translation: Work hard in the right direction. He will be kind to them and will make them a wrestler of their skill.)

The film also stars Chitrangda Singh in a leading role, though further casting details and the release date are yet to be disclosed. Shooting is set to commence this month in Ladakh, the very region where the conflict unfolded.