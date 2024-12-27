Salman Khan Turns 59: Revisit 5 Films That Prove ‘Bhaijaan’ Is the King of Action and Comedy

Hyderabad: Bollywood's beloved 'Bhaijaan,' Salman Khan continues to dominate the silver screen with his magnetic presence even 3 decades after his debut. On the occasion of his 59th birthday on December 27, it is the perfect time to reflect on some of his most iconic films that combined action and comedy, leaving a lasting impression on audiences. Over the three decades, Khan has evolved from a charming romantic hero to the undisputed king of action-packed entertainers, often blending his intense action sequences with a pinch of comedy. Let us take a look at five blockbuster films that exemplify Salman Khan's genius in mixing action with laughter.

1. Partner (2007)

In 2007, Salman Khan starred alongside Govinda in Partner, a film that was an absolute treat for fans of comedy. Directed by David Dhawan, Partner revolved around the story of a matchmaker helping a man woo his dream woman. What set this film apart was the electric chemistry between Salman and Govinda, both known for their comic timing. Salman's portrayal of a charming and witty relationship expert kept the audience in splits. The film's success was evident as it earned Rs 99.64 crores worldwide against a budget of Rs 28 crores, making it one of the biggest hits of that year. With its humorous plot, quirky characters, and foot-tapping music, Partner remains one of Salman Khan's finest comic performances.

2. Wanted (2009)

After a brief lull in his career, Salman Khan made a dramatic comeback to the action genre with Wanted in 2009. Directed by Prabhudeva, this film marked Salman's revival in the action genre. The superstar's portrayal of Rajveer Shekhawat, a no-nonsense cop with a mysterious past, had all the right ingredients: gripping action, intense drama, and suspense. But what set Wanted apart was Khan's ability to bring humour to his character amidst all the high-octane action. The film earned Rs 90.21 crores at the box office, cementing Salman's place as a go-to action hero. His style, punchlines, and comic timing elevated Wanted into a mass entertainer.

3. Dabangg (2010)

Salman Khan's role as the fearless cop Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg became a defining moment in his career. Released in 2010, Dabangg combined high-octane action with a generous dose of humour, thanks to Salman's perfect comic timing and signature swag. Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the film showcased Salman in a role that effortlessly blended action, comedy, and drama. With his witty one-liners, quirky mannerisms, and the iconic "Thappad se dar nahi lagta sahab" dialogue, Salman breathed life into the character of Chulbul Pandey. The film's massive success, earning Rs 221.14 crores worldwide, was followed by two successful sequels, Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3, further solidifying the franchise's popularity.

4. Tiger Franchise (2012)

In 2012, Salman Khan stepped into the shoes of an Indian spy in Ek Tha Tiger, the first installment of the Tiger franchise. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film introduced Salman in an action-packed role, where he played the suave, rugged, and daring spy, Tiger. Ek Tha Tiger was a massive hit, earning Rs 198 crores globally. Its sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and the recent installment, Tiger 3 (2023), continued the legacy with Salman's larger-than-life action sequences and his humorous, charismatic portrayal of the spy. Tiger Zinda Hai crossed the Rs 500 crore mark, and Tiger 3 grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide, proving that action and a dose of humour are a winning combination for Salman.

5. Sultan (2016)

In Sultan (2016), Salman Khan played the role of a wrestler, taking on a character in contrast from his previous larger-than-life personas. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, showcased Salman as Sultan Ali Khan, a rural wrestler who battles both internal and external demons. While Sultan is undoubtedly an action film with gripping fight sequences, it also carries a strong emotional core and lighthearted moments that allow Salman's charm to shine through. The film, which grossed a staggering Rs 623.33 crores globally, was both a commercial success and a critically acclaimed venture. Salman's balance of serious action with relatable humour made Sultan a remarkable achievement in his career.

Apart from these five blockbusters, Salman Khan's career also boasts other notable films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), where his heartwarming portrayal of a simple man on a mission of goodwill struck a chord with audiences. Films like Kick (2014) and Tere Naam also showcase Salman's ability to entertain with a blend of drama, romance, and action. With his mass appeal and box-office magic, Salman Khan continues to be one of Bollywood's most bankable stars.

