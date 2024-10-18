Salman Khan Again Under Threat: 'Pay ₹5 Crore To End Enmity With Bishnoi'

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police have received a threatening message, demanding actor Salman Khan pay Rs 5 crore to end the dispute with Lawrence Bishnoi. The sender of the message claims to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. As per the WhatsApp message, if the amount is not paid, Khan’s fate 'will be worse' than that of former MLA Baba Siddiqui, who was recently killed.

"Do not take this lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must pay ₹5 crore. If the money isn't paid, Salman Khan will meet a fate worse than Baba Siddiqui," the message read. An investigation has been launched to trace the sender of the message.

A dear friend of Salman Khan, NCP leader Siddique (66), was shot dead on October 12 outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra. Police later arrested four people in this case.

The Bollywood actor has been the target for the last few months, facing repeated threats from the Bishnoi gang. Baba Siddiqui's murder comes months after two shooters fired five rounds outside the actor's residence in Bandra on April 14.

The Mumbai Police is trying to find out the origins of the message and have hiked security around Salman Khan's Bandra residence. The actor has been on high alert following previous threats. On Thursday, the Navi Mumbai Police arrested a prime member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh was nabbed in Panipat and has been linked to an alleged plot to kill Salman Khan.

Salman Khan has been granted Y+ security amid rising tensions about his security. The Mumbai Police have also installed AI-enabled high-resolution CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition technology outside Galaxy Apartments.