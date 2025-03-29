Salman Khan Talks About Failure Ahead of Sikandar Release; Says 'True Hero Isn't SRK, Ajay Devgn, or Aamir Khan' - Watch

Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan is all set for his Eid release this year. His latest outing, Sikandar, will be hitting the big screens on March 30. The actor is busy promoting the film, which is an A.R. Murugadoss' directorial. During the promotions, Salman Khan opened up about failure and said that even the biggest stars have their fair share of failure.

Salman believes that the real hero of a film is the film itself, not the star. Explaining his view, Khan said, "If you make a small number, die-hard fans will go and see it. But films do well with a repeat audience. So, only if the film is good, only if people like it, will they continue to see it. Otherwise, the film will not do so well."

Salman Khan (Video: PTI)

The 59-year-old superstar stated that the film has to connect with the audience to achieve grand success. "It’s about how well the film is made and how it connects with the people who go to the theatre, spending their hard-earned money. What they think of the film, how they connect with it," he added. He further emphasized that the hero of the film is not stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, or Akshay Kumar. "The hero of the film is the film itself," said Salman.

In an interview, Khan said, "In my career, there are a few films I didn't like, but they did tremendously well, such as Sajan and Sanju. Both films were different. There were also films I thought were fantastic but didn’t do well, like Tubelight. It earned money, but not as much as expected."

Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna.

Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.