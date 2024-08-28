ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Steals Mumbai Event With Jalwa Dance Moves, Sings His 'Favourite' Aate Jaate - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Salman Khan graced his presence at a Mumbai event held on August 28. The Bollywood superstar delighted the audiences with his iconic Jalwa dance and sang his 'favourite' song Aate Jaate Jo Milta Hai.

Salman Khan (ANI photo)

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan brought an electric atmosphere showcasing his Jalwa style at a recent event held in Mumbai on August 28. The event celebrated the unveiling of eco-friendly Ganesha idols and saw Salman shine as a special guest alongside fellow artists Kailash Kher and Sonu Nigam. Dressed casually in a light blue t-shirt and jeans, Salman set the stage ablaze with his dance to the song Jalwa from the film Wanted.

A snippet of this lively moment was captured by a paparazzo and shared on Instagram. The video shows Salman's catchy hook step, resulting in a huger applause from the audience. In his engaging manner, he playfully blew kisses to the fans present there. Following the excitement of Jalwa, he continued to entertain attendees by crooning his 'favourite' song, Aate Jaate Jo Milta Hai, from the 2000 film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. This highly anticipated project also features Rashmika Mandanna and Prateik Babbar in significant roles and promises to be a riveting action drama with a powerful social message. The film is slated for release during Eid in 2025.

Reports suggest that Salman kickstarted a 45-day shooting schedule for Sikandar in Mumbai on August 26, 2024. There are indications that at a Mumbai studio, a meticulously designed set has been built by film's the production team.

