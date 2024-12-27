Salman Khan's Sikandar Teaser Postponed as Nation Mourns Former PM Manmohan Singh's Death

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated teaser for Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar, initially slated to drop on December 27 to coincide with the superstar's 59th birthday, has been pushed ahead due to the passing of India's former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. The teaser, which was scheduled to release at 11:07 AM on Friday, December 27, will now be unveiled on December 28 at the same time, following a national mourning period announced by the Indian government.

In a statement issued on the official social media handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the production house behind Sikandar, the team expressed their condolences and respect for Dr. Singh. The statement read, "In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December at 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding."

Dr. Singh, who passed away on December 26 at the age of 92, was a towering figure in Indian politics. His leadership during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 is remembered for pivotal reforms, including the economic liberalisation of the 1990s, which shaped India's modern economic trajectory. As a mark of respect for his contributions, the Indian government declared seven days of national mourning, which will last until January 1, 2025.

The release delay came just a day after the first look from Sikandar was unveiled by Salman himself. The poster showcased the actor in a rugged new avatar, generating excitement among fans eager to get a glimpse of his character. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, is directed by AR Murugadoss and is expected to hit theaters next Eid.

