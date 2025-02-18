ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Teases Sikandar Poster Update on Sajid Nadiadwala's Birthday

Salman Khan wishes producer Sajid Nadiadwala a happy birthday while teasing the highly anticipated Sikandar poster reveal, set for 3:33 PM today.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan dropped the most exciting update on his highly-anticipated film Sikandar set for release on Eid 2025. Wishing his close friend and film producer Sajid Nadadwala on his 59th birthday, Khan revealed the time for the poster reveal of Sikandar. It is helmed by AR Murgadoss and stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Khan in the lead role.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood superstar shared a picture with Sajid wishing him on the special day. Calling him 'grandson', Khan wrote: "Happy Bday Grandson. Looking forward to the poster reveal at 3:33 PM." In the picture, Salman can be seen feeding a piece of chocolate cake to the Sikandar producer.

The post was met with immense buzz as Sikandar topped the IMDb chart of most awaited releases of 2025. Fans have been eagerly awaiting details about the film, slated to hit theatres on March 28, 2025, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid al-Fitr. The film will mark Salman and Sajid's second collaboration after the massive hit Kick that came out in 2014.

To top it, Sikandar will feature the trailer of the much-awaited comedy franchise Housefull 5, led by Akshay Kumar. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 6, 2025. The trailer of the fifth franchise in the Housefull series will be attached to Sikandar, giving fans an exclusive glimpse of the film.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull is one of the biggest comedy films of the year. It boasts an ensemble cast of 18 actors, including Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. This Eid will be a double bonanza for the fans of both actors.

