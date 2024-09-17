ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Shares Exciting Teaser for Bigg Boss 18; Reveals New Theme - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Colors TV has released the first teaser for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, revealing a dramatic new theme, Time Ka Taandav, and confirming Salman Khan's return as the show's host. The highly-anticipated 18th season is set to premiere in October.

Salman Khan Shares Exciting Teaser for Bigg Boss 18
Salman Khan Shares Exciting Teaser for Bigg Boss 18 (ANI/ ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Colors TV has unveiled the first teaser for Bigg Boss 18, generating buzz among fans with its new theme, Time Ka Taandav. Set to premiere in October, the highly-anticipated season will once again be hosted by Salman Khan, who has returned to the role after skipping the OTT version's third season. The intriguing announcement hints at a season filled with dramatic twists and time-related challenges.

The teaser, shared on Monday night, features Salman Khan's voiceover proclaiming, "Bigg Boss dekhenge gharwaloon ka future. Ab hoga time ka taandav," which translates to, "Bigg Boss will see the future of the housemates. It is now time to witness time's fury." Salman Khan re-shared the teaser on his official Instagram handle with the caption: "Coming soon. Bigg Boss 18."

Salman Khan Shares Exciting Teaser for Bigg Boss 18
Salman Khan Shares Exciting Teaser for Bigg Boss 18 (Instagram)

Reacting to the news, a fan commented: "Finally Salman Sir coming back." Another one wrote: "Hurrah! It's back." Another Bigg Boss fan commented: "Super excited can't wait." In addition to Salman's return, several reports indicate Nia Sharma as the first contestant for this season.

After multiple approaches in the past, Sharma has finally agreed to join the show, much to the excitement of the production team. Known for her performances on Khatron Ke Khiladi, Sharma's participation adds significant star power to the lineup. While the teaser does not reveal further details, speculation surrounds other potential contestants including TV actors Anjali Anand, Chahat Pandey, and Splitsvilla fame Kashish Kapoor.

Read More

  1. Bigg Boss 18: Nia Sharma To Enter Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show?
  2. Salman Khan Visits Malaika Arora To Offer Condolences On Tragic Demise Of Her Stepfather Anil Mehta - Watch
  3. Intention Was To Kill Me, My Family Members: Salman Khan's Statement In Charge Sheet

Hyderabad: Colors TV has unveiled the first teaser for Bigg Boss 18, generating buzz among fans with its new theme, Time Ka Taandav. Set to premiere in October, the highly-anticipated season will once again be hosted by Salman Khan, who has returned to the role after skipping the OTT version's third season. The intriguing announcement hints at a season filled with dramatic twists and time-related challenges.

The teaser, shared on Monday night, features Salman Khan's voiceover proclaiming, "Bigg Boss dekhenge gharwaloon ka future. Ab hoga time ka taandav," which translates to, "Bigg Boss will see the future of the housemates. It is now time to witness time's fury." Salman Khan re-shared the teaser on his official Instagram handle with the caption: "Coming soon. Bigg Boss 18."

Salman Khan Shares Exciting Teaser for Bigg Boss 18
Salman Khan Shares Exciting Teaser for Bigg Boss 18 (Instagram)

Reacting to the news, a fan commented: "Finally Salman Sir coming back." Another one wrote: "Hurrah! It's back." Another Bigg Boss fan commented: "Super excited can't wait." In addition to Salman's return, several reports indicate Nia Sharma as the first contestant for this season.

After multiple approaches in the past, Sharma has finally agreed to join the show, much to the excitement of the production team. Known for her performances on Khatron Ke Khiladi, Sharma's participation adds significant star power to the lineup. While the teaser does not reveal further details, speculation surrounds other potential contestants including TV actors Anjali Anand, Chahat Pandey, and Splitsvilla fame Kashish Kapoor.

Read More

  1. Bigg Boss 18: Nia Sharma To Enter Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show?
  2. Salman Khan Visits Malaika Arora To Offer Condolences On Tragic Demise Of Her Stepfather Anil Mehta - Watch
  3. Intention Was To Kill Me, My Family Members: Salman Khan's Statement In Charge Sheet

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIGG BOSS 18 TEASERBIGG BOSS 18 UPDATESSALMAN KHANENTERTAINMENT NEWSBIGG BOSS 18

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.