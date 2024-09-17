ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Shares Exciting Teaser for Bigg Boss 18; Reveals New Theme - Watch

Hyderabad: Colors TV has unveiled the first teaser for Bigg Boss 18, generating buzz among fans with its new theme, Time Ka Taandav. Set to premiere in October, the highly-anticipated season will once again be hosted by Salman Khan, who has returned to the role after skipping the OTT version's third season. The intriguing announcement hints at a season filled with dramatic twists and time-related challenges.

The teaser, shared on Monday night, features Salman Khan's voiceover proclaiming, "Bigg Boss dekhenge gharwaloon ka future. Ab hoga time ka taandav," which translates to, "Bigg Boss will see the future of the housemates. It is now time to witness time's fury." Salman Khan re-shared the teaser on his official Instagram handle with the caption: "Coming soon. Bigg Boss 18."

Salman Khan Shares Exciting Teaser for Bigg Boss 18 (Instagram)

Reacting to the news, a fan commented: "Finally Salman Sir coming back." Another one wrote: "Hurrah! It's back." Another Bigg Boss fan commented: "Super excited can't wait." In addition to Salman's return, several reports indicate Nia Sharma as the first contestant for this season.

After multiple approaches in the past, Sharma has finally agreed to join the show, much to the excitement of the production team. Known for her performances on Khatron Ke Khiladi, Sharma's participation adds significant star power to the lineup. While the teaser does not reveal further details, speculation surrounds other potential contestants including TV actors Anjali Anand, Chahat Pandey, and Splitsvilla fame Kashish Kapoor.