Bollywood's Three Khans Mourn Air India Plane Crash; Vikrant Massey Loses Family Friend

Hyderabad: Bollywood's biggest stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have expressed deep sorrow over the tragic Air India AI-171 plane crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon in Ahmedabad, claiming several lives and injuring many others.

Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad... my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected." His message was echoed by Salman Khan, who shared an emotional note via Instagram: "Deeply saddened to hear about the Ahmedabad plane crash... heartfelt prayers for the families of the passengers, crew and all those affected."

SRK Reacts to Air India Tragedy (Photo: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's production house, Aamir Khan Productions, released a statement on Instagram: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash... our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected. We stand in solidarity... Stay strong India."

Salman Khan Reacts to Air India Tragedy (Photo: Instagram)

Among the many mourning today is actor Vikrant Massey, who has indicated that he has a personal tragedy connected to the accident. In an emotional Instagram post, Vikrant wrote about a family friend Clive Kunder, the First Officer on the disastrous flight, who is among the deceased. "It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder... May God give strength to you and your family, uncle, and to all deeply affected," Vikrant wrote.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm IST. The flight was carrying 242 people, including 169 Indian nationals and other foreign nationals from the UK, Canada, and Portugal. The airline confirmed that the plane was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with First Officer Clive Kunder, who had logged 1,100 hours of flying experience.

Vikrant Massey Loses Family Friend, Clive Kunder, in Air India Crash (Photo: Instagram)

Investigators are still working to determine the precise cause of the crash. Emergency services responded quickly and commenced rescue operations with many ambulances and fire crews at the site of the crash. The injured were taken to the nearest hospital, and Air India established a dedicated passenger information line. As the country reflects on the tragedy, expressions of condolences and prayers continue to pour in.