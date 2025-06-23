ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Says He's Suffering From Brain Aneurysm, Two Other Neuro Disorders On Kapil Sharma's Show

Salman Khan reveals he is battling trigeminal neuralgia, a brain aneurysm, and AV malformation but continues working on The Kapil Sharma Show.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 23, 2025 at 10:15 AM IST

Hyderabad: The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured Bollywood icon Salman Khan as the season's first guest, where he made a frank and unexpected health announcement. And while fans were elated to see him well and in good spirits, the 59-year-old actor said that he is currently battling some serious medical issues.

In a casual yet striking moment, Salman listed the health challenges he is working through daily. "Hum ye jo daily ki haddiyan tudwa rahe hain, pasliyan toot gayi, trigeminal neuralgia ke sath kaam kar rahe hain, aneurysm hai brain mein, uske bawajood kaam kar rahe hain. AV malformation hai, uske bawajood chal rahe hain," he told host Kapil Sharma.

This isn't the first time Salman has spoken about his health. Back in 2017, during an event in Dubai, he revealed that he suffers from trigeminal neuralgia, often called the "suicide disease" due to the extreme, electric shock-like pain it causes in the face. He also shared that he has a brain aneurysm, which is a dangerous bulge in a brain blood vessel that can rupture, and an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which is a rare tangle of abnormal blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain. Both conditions can be life-threatening if not monitored or treated carefully.

He was also asked if he was planning on getting married, jokingly saying that at his age, he thinks it would be dangerous because if he gets divorced, he will never be able to get back financially. "If this happened when I was younger, I could have earned everything back," he said. His candidness resonated with his fan base, and many remarked on his strength and commitment to his art.

