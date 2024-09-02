Salman Khan Resumes Sikandar Shoot with High-Stakes Action Sequences despite Rib Injury

Hyderabad: Anticipation is soaring for Sikandar, the upcoming film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A R Murugadoss, featuring Salman Khan in a pivotal role. The film, which is set for release on Eid 2025, has been generating significant buzz, particularly due to its high-octane action sequences and elaborate set. Recent updates reveal that the film's production is in full swing.

The team is currently immersed in a 45-day shooting schedule, with sets meticulously crafted to replicate Dharavi and Matunga at a staggering cost of Rs 15 crore, as per reports. Despite suffering a rib injury, Salman has demonstrated immense dedication, continuing to shoot under careful supervision. The rigorous schedule also includes shooting scenes inside a private chartered plane, with Khan performing intense action sequences.

In addition to the impressive set pieces, Sikandar promises a complex character played by Salman. His role comprises elements of arrogance and intensity, reflective of a character with a royal lineage. This 'bad boy' persona is expected to captivate audiences, building on Khan's past success with similar roles.

As per reports, the Bollywood superstar will engage in three major action sequences, including an aerial scene, in the next phase of production. The film's grand scope, including collaboration with action directors from Tom Cruise's film Mission Impossible and the involvement of actors like Sathyaraj and Rashmika Mandanna, is fueling excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.