ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan's Residence Targeted Again? Man And Woman Arrested In Two Separate Trespassing Attempts

Hyderabad: Mumbai Police have arrested a man and a woman in two separate incidents of trespassing at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, located in the upscale Bandra (West) area. The incidents took place on consecutive days, Tuesday and Wednesday, causing extra security around the actor's home.

"On Tuesday, a 23-year-old man, Jitendra Kumar Singh from Chhattisgarh was seen standing nearby Galaxy Apartments," said an official from Bandra police station, adding, "In the morning hours, a police officer, who had been deployed for Salman Khan's security, noticed Singh loitering and asked him to leave the area. Singh in rage, smashed his mobile phone on ground," said the official.

Later that evening, Singh managed to enter the premises of Galaxy Apartments by using a car belonging to a resident of the same building. However, the police stopped him once again. This time, he was handed over to the Bandra police and subsequently taken into custody.

During interrogation, Singh revealed that he wanted to meet the Bollywood superstar. "Singh said he tried to sneak in because the police were not letting him enter the building," the official said. Authorities are still investigating how Singh got into the resident's vehicle.