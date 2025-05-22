Salman Khan's Residence Targeted Again? Man And Woman Arrested In Two Separate Trespassing Attempts

Hyderabad: Mumbai Police have arrested a man and a woman in two separate incidents of trespassing at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, located in the upscale Bandra (West) area. The incidents took place on consecutive days, Tuesday and Wednesday, causing extra security around the actor's home.
"On Tuesday, a 23-year-old man, Jitendra Kumar Singh from Chhattisgarh was seen standing nearby Galaxy Apartments," said an official from Bandra police station, adding, "In the morning hours, a police officer, who had been deployed for Salman Khan's security, noticed Singh loitering and asked him to leave the area. Singh in rage, smashed his mobile phone on ground," said the official.
Later that evening, Singh managed to enter the premises of Galaxy Apartments by using a car belonging to a resident of the same building. However, the police stopped him once again. This time, he was handed over to the Bandra police and subsequently taken into custody.
During interrogation, Singh revealed that he wanted to meet the Bollywood superstar. "Singh said he tried to sneak in because the police were not letting him enter the building," the official said. Authorities are still investigating how Singh got into the resident's vehicle.
In a separate but similar incident on Wednesday, a woman allegedly breached the building's security and made it almost to Salman Khan's flat. She was stopped before she could access the actor's flat.
The woman was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Thursday morning. "The woman was trying to breach the security of the building but was stopped before she could reach the actor's flat," the official confirmed.
Authorities are in the process of confirming the woman's identity and where she came from. It is not yet known whether she is a local resident or if she travelled from elsewhere.
Police have registered two FIRs separately under the relevant sections of trespassing. Both individuals are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
READ MORE
- 'Cramps My Style': Salman Khan Opens Up For The First Time About Life Under Tight Security Amid Bishnoi Gang Threats
- 'It Is Only Right To Pause': Salman Khan Postpones The Bollywood Big One UK Tour After Pahalgam Attack
- Mother's Day 2025: Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, Others Share Emotional Tributes On Social Media