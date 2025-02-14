ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Redefines Valentine's Day With A Special 'Familitines' Celebration - See Pic

Salman Khan celebrated Valentine's Day with his family, calling it "Familitines Day." He shared a post, highlighting love and togetherness over traditional romantic celebrations.

Salman Khan Redefines Valentine's Day With A Special 'Familitines' Celebration
Salman Khan Redefines Valentine's Day With A Special 'Familitines' Celebration (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 8:01 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for keeping his personal life under wraps, gave fans a surprise this Valentine's Day. Instead of celebrating the occasion with a special someone, the actor chose to spend the day with his family, turning it into a celebration of love, togetherness, and cherished bonds.

Taking to social media, Salman shared a family photograph featuring his father Salim Khan, sister Arpita Khan, and brother Sohail Khan, among other family members. Alongside the picture, he introduced a unique term for the occasion, wishing his fans a "Happy Familitines Day."

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the 59-year-old actor wrote in the caption, "Agnihotrians sharmanians n khanenians wish u all a happy familitines day." With this caption, Salman playfully includes references to his extended family. Soon after the post was shared, fans flooded the comments section with love and admiration for the actor's thoughtful approach to the day. Reacting to the photo, a fan wrote, "Perfect family (followed by a red heart emoji)."

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his much-anticipated film, Sikandar, slated for an Eid 2025 release. Directed by AR Murugadoss, known for films like Ghajini, Thuppakki, and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, the movie promises to showcase Salman in a never-seen-before avatar.

Produced under Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. With high expectations surrounding the project, fans are eagerly awaiting more details about Salman's role and the film's storyline.

READ MORE

  1. Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 Trailer To Be Attached With Salman Khan's Sikandar Release
  2. Watch: Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Shine at Loveyapa Screening, but the Khans Miss Rare Reunion
  3. 'Why Call Me if You Didn't Know My Name?': Ashneer Grover Fires Back at Salman Khan Months After Bigg Boss 18 ‘Drama’

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for keeping his personal life under wraps, gave fans a surprise this Valentine's Day. Instead of celebrating the occasion with a special someone, the actor chose to spend the day with his family, turning it into a celebration of love, togetherness, and cherished bonds.

Taking to social media, Salman shared a family photograph featuring his father Salim Khan, sister Arpita Khan, and brother Sohail Khan, among other family members. Alongside the picture, he introduced a unique term for the occasion, wishing his fans a "Happy Familitines Day."

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the 59-year-old actor wrote in the caption, "Agnihotrians sharmanians n khanenians wish u all a happy familitines day." With this caption, Salman playfully includes references to his extended family. Soon after the post was shared, fans flooded the comments section with love and admiration for the actor's thoughtful approach to the day. Reacting to the photo, a fan wrote, "Perfect family (followed by a red heart emoji)."

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his much-anticipated film, Sikandar, slated for an Eid 2025 release. Directed by AR Murugadoss, known for films like Ghajini, Thuppakki, and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, the movie promises to showcase Salman in a never-seen-before avatar.

Produced under Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. With high expectations surrounding the project, fans are eagerly awaiting more details about Salman's role and the film's storyline.

READ MORE

  1. Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 Trailer To Be Attached With Salman Khan's Sikandar Release
  2. Watch: Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Shine at Loveyapa Screening, but the Khans Miss Rare Reunion
  3. 'Why Call Me if You Didn't Know My Name?': Ashneer Grover Fires Back at Salman Khan Months After Bigg Boss 18 ‘Drama’

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SALMAN KHANSALMAN KHAN PHOTO WITH FAMILYSALMAN KHAN FAMILY PICSALMAN KHAN FAMILY VALENTINES DAYSALMAN KHAN VALENTINES DAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.