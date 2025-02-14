Salman Khan Redefines Valentine's Day With A Special 'Familitines' Celebration - See Pic

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for keeping his personal life under wraps, gave fans a surprise this Valentine's Day. Instead of celebrating the occasion with a special someone, the actor chose to spend the day with his family, turning it into a celebration of love, togetherness, and cherished bonds.

Taking to social media, Salman shared a family photograph featuring his father Salim Khan, sister Arpita Khan, and brother Sohail Khan, among other family members. Alongside the picture, he introduced a unique term for the occasion, wishing his fans a "Happy Familitines Day."

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the 59-year-old actor wrote in the caption, "Agnihotrians sharmanians n khanenians wish u all a happy familitines day." With this caption, Salman playfully includes references to his extended family. Soon after the post was shared, fans flooded the comments section with love and admiration for the actor's thoughtful approach to the day. Reacting to the photo, a fan wrote, "Perfect family (followed by a red heart emoji)."

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his much-anticipated film, Sikandar, slated for an Eid 2025 release. Directed by AR Murugadoss, known for films like Ghajini, Thuppakki, and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, the movie promises to showcase Salman in a never-seen-before avatar.

Produced under Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. With high expectations surrounding the project, fans are eagerly awaiting more details about Salman's role and the film's storyline.