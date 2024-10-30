Salman Khan Receives Another Death Threat, Caller Demands Rs 2 Crore

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received another death threat, with an anonymous caller demanding a payment of Rs 2 crore, Mumbai police said on Wednesday.

The Mumbai Traffic Police were alerted by a threat message claiming that the actor would be killed if the demand wasn't met. In response, authorities in Mumbai's Worli district registered a case against the unknown individual and reportedly launched an immediate investigation.

This latest threat comes days after a similar case on October 25 in which a Noida caller threatened Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique, an MLA and son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12.

Mumbai police apprehended the 20-year-old man from Noida on Tuesday for allegedly making death threats against Salman and Zeeshan. According to police sources, the suspect first issued a menacing message via Siddique's helpline number before following up with a voice call, reiterating his intent to harm both Siddique and Khan.

Following the registration of a case on Monday, the police used technical evidence to track the suspect down in Noida. He has since been arrested and is brought to Mumbai for further questioning. The threatening call was reportedly made to Siddique's public relations office, located in Bandra East, prompting a collaborative response from Mumbai law enforcement to ensure the safety of both the Bollywood superstar and the politician.

Salman Khan's security concerns

Actor Salman Khan's security was tightened following the assassination of Baba Siddique, who was his close friend. The gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the killing. The same gang has been allegedly threatening Salman Khan for a long time, with the enmity stemming from the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving the actor. The animal is held in reverence by the Bishnoi community.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has made 15 arrests in connection with the Baba Siddique case. On October 26, nine accused in the murder case were presented before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai after their police custody ended.