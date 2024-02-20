Salman Khan, Ram Charan Unveil Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's Operation Valentine Trailer

Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan and Ram Charan have unveiled the trailer for Varun Tej's upcoming movie, Operation Valentine. This action-packed film, directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles.

Salman Khan launched the Hindi trailer on social media, expressing his excitement and best wishes for the film's release. Similarly, Ram Charan, Varun's cousin, introduced the Telugu trailer, praising Varun for his choice of unique projects and expressing pride in his work.

Operation Valentine trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of Varun Tej's character, Arjun "Rudra" Dev, a pilot in the Indian Air Force, and his partner Sonal, played by Manushi Chhillar. It showcases their mission to defend their country, filled with thrilling aerial action sequences. Additionally, the trailer hints at the romantic subplot between Rudra and Sonal, highlighting their on-screen chemistry.

Drawing inspiration from real-life events, Operation Valentine marks directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. The trailer teases audiences with thrilling aerial action sequences in this patriotic thriller. The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Renaissance Pictures (Sandeep Mudda), and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) alongside Nandakumar Abbineni.

The movie is touted to be a patriotic thriller that celebrates the bravery of Air Force heroes facing a fierce aerial attack. Alongside Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, the film features Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma, and Mir Sarwar. Operation Valentine is set to hit theaters on March 1, 2024.