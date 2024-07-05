Salman Khan Praises Vicky Kaushal's Dance Moves in Bad Newz Song Tauba Tauba; Check Latter's Reaction

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was left in awe of Vicky Kaushal for his amazing dance moves in the recently released song Tauba Tauba from his forthcoming film Bad Newz. Salman showed his appreciation for Vicky Kaushal's dancing skills on Instagram. Now, Vicky has responded to the praise in the sweetest way possible.

Salman Khan all praises for Vicky Kaushal (Salman Khan Instagram handle)

Salman posted the song video and wrote, "Great moves Vicky, song looking good. Best wishes." The superstar's words of affirmation have added to the excitement around the song, which has been trending since its launch earlier this week.

Vicky Kaushal replies to Salman Khan (Vicky Kaushal Instagram handle)

Reacting to Khan's kind gesture, the Masaan actor returned the favour writing: "So sweet of you Salman Sir!!! Thank you so much... this means so much to me and the whole team!" Talking about the song, Tauba Tauba features Vicky and Triptii Dimri performing on lively beats. The song is a total banger and has the potential to rule musical chartbusters with its peppy vibe.

Kaushal and Triptii are gearing up for their upcoming flick along with Ammy Virk in the lead. The Anand Tiwari directorial is a comedy-drama exploring the difficulties of heteropaternal superfecundation against a backdrop of chaos. The film's freshly released trailer has Dimri adding to the comedic mayhem as protagonists Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk navigate unexpected fatherhood difficulties.

With its unique twist on the genre, Bad Newz promises an intense emotional journey interspersed with comedy. The movie appears to follow the popular 2019 film Good Newwz, which had Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the key parts. The movie, written by Tarun Dudeja and Ishita Moitra, will be released in theatres on July 19.