'It Is Only Right To Pause': Salman Khan Postpones The Bollywood Big One UK Tour After Pahalgam Attack

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has announced the postponement of The Bollywood Big One UK tour due to the recent tragic events in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The shows, which were originally set for May 4 and 5 in Manchester and London, have been postponed out of respect for the victims of the terrible terror attack in Pahalgam.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Salman Khan shared the official tour poster featuring stars such as Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, and Maniesh Paul. The poster displayed a "Postponed" label over the original tour title.

Alongside the image, Salman wrote in the caption, "In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows, originally scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London. While we understand how much our fans were looking forward to these performances, we feel it is only right to pause during this time of grief. We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your understanding and support. New dates for the shows will be announced shortly."

The decision comes after a horrific terror attack on April 22 in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, where militants targeted a group of tourists. Reports indicate that the attackers segregated individuals based on their religion before opening fire, resulting in the death of at least 26 people. The Resistance Front (TRF), a terrorist organisation linked to the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba based in Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the slaughter. It is reported that the group gained prominence after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In light of the growing tensions between India and Pakistan after the attack, there has been a slew of cancellations in the entertainment industry. Well-known artists, such as Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Anirudh Ravichander have also cancelled their scheduled performances after the massacre.