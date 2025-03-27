ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Cramps My Style': Salman Khan Opens Up For The First Time About Life Under Tight Security Amid Bishnoi Gang Threats

Salman Khan addressed death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, revealing how heightened security has restricted his life.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 5:36 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has spoken out about the increased security surrounding him following several death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Khan spoke with the media on Wednesday night about how the additional security measures have affected his everyday life and routine.

Reflecting on the threats, the 59-year-old actor remained philosophical. "Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai. (It is up to Bhagwan, Allah. Whatever life is destined is destined. That's all)," he said. Since the security upgrade, Khan's movements have been significantly restricted. "I cannot do anything about it. Khallas. So I go from Galaxy (home) to shoot to Galaxy, no detours," he added, referring to his iconic Bandra residence.

Khan, who was once spotted freely cycling around Mumbai, now lives with tight security. In 2018, the concern for his safety was heightened as imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi explicitly threatened to kill him during a court appearance regarding the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The situation worsened in April 2024, when two gunmen, allegedly part of the Bishnoi gang, fired shots outside his Bandra house before being arrested.

After the incident, authorities reinforced his security measures by adding bulletproof glass to his home and installing a more sophisticated CCTV system to monitor activity. Security was upgraded further in June of 2024 when the Navi Mumbai Police uncovered a plan to assassinate Khan when he visited his Panvel farmhouse. The recent assassination of Baba Siddiqui, a politician and personal friend of Khan, in October 2024 has heightened concerns about his safety.

Regarding the rigorous security procedures, Khan acknowledged the strain they place on his life. "This (security) cramps my style," he said, adding that while the security crew is polite to the media, he hopes they are not as accommodating to those with malicious purposes.

Despite the issues, Khan continues to focus on his work. His forthcoming action film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj, will be released on March 30. Khan also mentioned to the media that he has an even more action-heavy film in development.

