Salman Khan Lights up Dharmaveer 2 Trailer Launch; Shares Heartfelt Moments with Govinda and Jeetendra - Watch

Hyderabad: Salman Khan was in attendance at the trailer launch of the Marathi movie Dharmaveer 2. Actors Govinda, Jeetendra, and others accompanied him, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The trailer for the upcoming Marathi film Dharmaveer 2 was unveiled on 20 July.

Notable attendees included state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar. Following in the footsteps of its prequel's popularity, Dharmaveer 2 seeks to explore further into the life and legacy of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Govinda, and veteran actor Jeetendra, were present at the trailer's release on Saturday in Mumbai.

During the trailer launch, the audience witnessed the Bollywood actors bonding as they greeted each other with loving hugs. Salman made a spectacular entry at the event and wowed the audience with his signature black t-shirt and denim combination. He was accompanied by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, actors Govinda, Jeetendra, and others on the stage.

In a video from the event, the Tiger 3 star can be seen mingling with all of the dignitaries. He also hugged his friend Govinda and senior actor Jeetendra. After exchanging pleasantries, Khan took center stage at the star-studded event.

On the professional front, Khan has been preoccupied with filming his upcoming film Sikandar. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to be released during the Eid holiday weekend in 2025.