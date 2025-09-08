ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman-Katrina's Ek Tha Tiger Becomes The Only Indian Film To Find Its Spot At International Spy Museum

The film, produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, now finds itself in elite company. At the International Spy Museum, there is a special section dedicated to legendary spy films and series, displaying posters of nearly 25 international titles. Ek Tha Tiger now shares wall space with Hollywood classics and franchises such as Casino Royale, Mission Impossible, Spy Game, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Seventeen Moments Of Spring, OSS 117, The Imitation Game, Mr & Mrs Smith, Bridge Of Spies, Homeland, Alias, Fauda, The Prisoner, Get Smart, Men In Black, The Siege, Turn: Washington's Spies, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E., among others.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Kabir Khan's 2012 spy thriller Ek Tha Tiger has become the only Indian film to be featured at the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC. Thirteen years after its release, the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer now stands alongside global spy classics such as James Bond and Mission Impossible at the museum's section on iconic espionage films.

Kabir Khan, while speaking to a newswire, admitted he was pleasantly surprised when he learned about this international honour. "I didn't have any knowledge about it, and I got to know about it from the people who saw it over there. They messaged me, 'We saw the poster of Ek Tha Tiger and it's the only Hindi film there in the whole galaxy of films'. I found it very amusing and it was great to see Salman and Katrina's faces on that wall!" he said. He added, "This must have been a recent addition. The first message I got, informing me about it, was a few months ago."

Reflecting on the film, Kabir said, "Ek Tha Tiger took a life of its own over the years, and I still receive numerous messages from people praising the film. Those were the days when we were not relying so much on VFX for action. I feel that as a filmmaker and an audience, there's a difference when you attempt raw, real and gritty action. Too much dependence on VFX doesn't connect."

Over a decade after its release, the film continues to be remembered as a defining action spectacle in Bollywood, spawning sequels and now earning a rare place in international cinematic history.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas (2024), shot in both Hindi and Tamil, while Salman Khan's most recent release was Sikandar earlier this year. The superstar is currently gearing up for his next project, Battle of Galwan.