Salman Khan Joins 'Kaptaan Sahab' MS Dhoni for Birthday Bash; Iconic Duo Sparks Fandom Frenzy

Hyderabad: One of the all-time great Indian cricket players Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 43 on Sunday. The wicket-keeper and right-handed batter celebrated his birthday on July 7 in the presence of none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his wife Sakshi Singh. Sharing a picture from the midnight celebrations, Khan dropped a sweet birthday wish for the cricket icon.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is regarded as one of the most successful wicket-keeper-batsmen and captains ever, celebrated his birthday with close friends and family in Mumbai. Khan sent MS Dhoni a special message in addition to the well wishes from his millions of fans on the special day. The Bollywood bhaijaan wished the Indian cricketer on social media by sharing a photo on Instagram, which has their fans going gaga over it.

The Tiger 3 actor is seen in the photo looking at Dhoni as he cuts his birthday. Salman looks suave in a black shirt over a black t-shirt, while Dhoni oozed uber-cool vibes in his polo t-shirt. Wishing him on his birthday, Khan wrote, "Happy Birthday, Kaptaan Sahab! @mahi7781" in the caption.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented: "2 legends in one frame." Another one wrote: "Baap of bollywood & baap of cricket in one frame." Both stars from their respective fields enjoy a crazy fan following and their picture together has broken the internet. Many on Instagram commented 'dream come true' as they saw their two favourite celebrities in one frame.

In another video shared by Sakshi Singh, Dhoni's wife, the cricketer can be seen slicing the cake and offering the first bite to her. She then playfully touches Dhoni's feet, which leaves him blushing. Sharing the video on her official handle, Sakshi wrote: "Happy Birthday." Salman and Dhoni share a strong bond and were recently seen together at Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony held on July 6.