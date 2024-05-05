Salman Khan House Firing: Mother of Deceased Anuj Thapan Moves High Court for CBI Probe

Hyderabad: The family of Anuj Thapan, who died while in police custody following his arrest in the case of shooting outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house on April 14, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court for a CBI investigation into his death. While the police say Thapan died by suicide in the jail, his mother Rita Devi, in a petition filed in the High Court on Friday, claimed foul play and that he was killed.

Devi asked the High Court to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate her son's death in a plea that will be heard in due course. The suit claimed Thapan was physically attacked and tortured by police while in prison. It also asked the high court to order the police to turn over CCTV footage from the police station and the lock-up where Thapan was detained.

The petitioner demanded the preservation of call data recordings (CDR) of police authorities investigating the firing event from April 24 to May 2. It also requested a new post-mortem in Thapan's death. For the unversed, four people were arrested in connection with the shooting incident: arms dealers Thapan and Sonu Bishnoi, and alleged shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, while Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi were listed as wanted by police.

Thapan, accused of supplying rifles and bullets for the shooting incident, was apprehended on April 26 in Punjab together with Sonu Bishnoi. On April 29, police brought all four suspects, including Thapan, before a special court, which remanded them in police prison until May 8. Thapan was discovered dead in the lavatory of the crime branch lock-up of the commissionerate building at Crawford Market on May 1.