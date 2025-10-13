Salman Khan Hits Back At AR Murugadoss, Calls Madharaasi 'Sikandar Se Badi Blockbuster'
Salman Khan hilariously responds to AR Murugadoss' claims about Sikandar's failure, mocks Madharaasi's box office on Bigg Boss 19.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 13, 2025 at 1:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan's trademark wit and sarcasm were on full display during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19. While interacting with comedian Ravi Gupta, the actor didn't hold back as he addressed recent allegations made by Sikandar director AR Murugadoss, taking a cheeky swipe at his film Madharaasi's box-office performance, and even reacted to statements made by Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap and singer Arijit Singh.
Salman Reacts to Murugadoss' Claims About Sikandar's Failure
During the show, Ravi Gupta asked Salman to name films he regretted doing. The actor mentioned his early-career movies Suryavanshi and Nishchay before jokingly naming Sikandar, which released earlier this year but failed to perform at the box office.
In a witty tone, Salman addressed AR Murugadoss' recent comments, where the filmmaker had blamed Sikandar's poor box-office run on Salman's alleged late arrivals to the set. Responding to this, Salman quipped, "Kya hai na main set pe raat ke 9 baje pahuchta tha, toh usme gadbad ho gayi. Meri pasaliyan tooti thi, isne jo hamare director (AR Murugadoss) sahab hain unhone ye kaha. Lekin unki picture (Madharaasi) abhi ek release hui hai jisme actor 6 baje pahuchta tha."
#Latest: On the #BiggBoss19 set, Megastar #SalmanKhan finally opened up about what went wrong with Sikandar and took a strong stand against director A.R. Murugadoss - the same man who gave interviews blaming Bhai for the film's failure. 🔥 Bhai giving a reality check was much… pic.twitter.com/mPtxQQ0zKm— Er.Sohail (@BeingSohail__) October 12, 2025
The actor continued his playful jab, laughing as he added, "Madharaasi karke picture unhone direct ki hai jo ki release hui, bahut badi film hai aur utni hi badi… (smiles) Sikandar se badi blockbuster."
His remarks were seen as a direct response to Murugadoss' earlier claim in a Tamil interview that working with Salman was challenging as "he would arrive by 8 PM," forcing the team to shoot "day scenes at night."
Salman's Jibe at Sajid Nadiadwala and the Sikandar Team
Salman didn't stop at Murugadoss. He also referenced how producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Murugadoss distanced themselves from Sikandar after its underwhelming release. "Toh pehle toh ye picture thi Murugadoss aur Sajid Nadiadwala ki. Uske baad Sajid pahle kalti, Murugadoss wapas se hat gaya wahan se seedha South picture," he said with a grin.
Made on a Rs 200 crore budget, Sikandar reportedly grossed around Rs 185 crore worldwide, marking one of Salman's rare underperformers in recent years.
Takes a Swipe at Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap
Salman then turned his attention to Abhinav Kashyap, who recently reignited his long-standing feud with the actor and accused him of industry manipulation. Without naming him directly, Salman remarked, "Ek aur hain hamare paas ek Dabangg insan. Abhi mere saath unhone Aamir ko lapete mein le liya, Shah Rukh ko bhi le liya. Maine pichhle Weekend Ke Vaar pe bola tha ki kaam karo. To aaj poochta hu - kaam mila kya bhai?"
He further expressed disappointment over Kashyap's habit of "pulling others down," suggesting it had isolated him from the industry.
Salman Clears the Air on Arijit Singh Feud
During the same episode, Salman also reflected on his past fallout with singer Arijit Singh, confirming that they are now on good terms. "Arijit aur main ab bohot acche dost hai. Woh misunderstanding thi aur woh meri side se thi. Uske baad toh usne gaane bhi kiye mere liye," he said, referencing Arijit's songs in Tiger 3 and his upcoming film Battle of Galwan.
#Latest: Megastar #SalmanKhan on Arijit Singh at the #BiggBoss19 set -— Er.Sohail (@BeingSohail__) October 12, 2025
" arijit and i are very good friends now. there was a misunderstanding earlier - and that was from my side.♥️"
also confirmed: arijit has a song in my upcoming #BattleOfGalwan 🔥
pic.twitter.com/RMDkXuEkD4
The feud began in 2014 at an awards show, when a light-hearted exchange between the two was misinterpreted, leading to reports that Arijit's songs were dropped from Salman's films.
Salman Khan's Upcoming Projects
Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19 while also shooting for his next action drama Battle of Galwan, which will see him in a patriotic role. The film also features Arijit Singh's vocals and is expected to release in 2025.
