Salman Khan Hits Back At AR Murugadoss, Calls Madharaasi 'Sikandar Se Badi Blockbuster'

Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan's trademark wit and sarcasm were on full display during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19. While interacting with comedian Ravi Gupta, the actor didn't hold back as he addressed recent allegations made by Sikandar director AR Murugadoss, taking a cheeky swipe at his film Madharaasi's box-office performance, and even reacted to statements made by Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap and singer Arijit Singh.

Salman Reacts to Murugadoss' Claims About Sikandar's Failure

During the show, Ravi Gupta asked Salman to name films he regretted doing. The actor mentioned his early-career movies Suryavanshi and Nishchay before jokingly naming Sikandar, which released earlier this year but failed to perform at the box office.

In a witty tone, Salman addressed AR Murugadoss' recent comments, where the filmmaker had blamed Sikandar's poor box-office run on Salman's alleged late arrivals to the set. Responding to this, Salman quipped, "Kya hai na main set pe raat ke 9 baje pahuchta tha, toh usme gadbad ho gayi. Meri pasaliyan tooti thi, isne jo hamare director (AR Murugadoss) sahab hain unhone ye kaha. Lekin unki picture (Madharaasi) abhi ek release hui hai jisme actor 6 baje pahuchta tha."

The actor continued his playful jab, laughing as he added, "Madharaasi karke picture unhone direct ki hai jo ki release hui, bahut badi film hai aur utni hi badi… (smiles) Sikandar se badi blockbuster."

His remarks were seen as a direct response to Murugadoss' earlier claim in a Tamil interview that working with Salman was challenging as "he would arrive by 8 PM," forcing the team to shoot "day scenes at night."

Salman's Jibe at Sajid Nadiadwala and the Sikandar Team

Salman didn't stop at Murugadoss. He also referenced how producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Murugadoss distanced themselves from Sikandar after its underwhelming release. "Toh pehle toh ye picture thi Murugadoss aur Sajid Nadiadwala ki. Uske baad Sajid pahle kalti, Murugadoss wapas se hat gaya wahan se seedha South picture," he said with a grin.