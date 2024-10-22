Salman Khan Films Singham Again Cameo Despite Security Threats

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is fulfilling his long-standing commitment to appear as Chulbul Pandey in Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated film Singham Again. Despite recent concerns over his security following the assassination of politician Baba Siddique, the actor is filming for his cameo today in a Mumbai suburban studio. Due to security precautions, the name of the studio remains undisclosed.

A source close to a news agency confirmed the news, revealing that Salman was advised to delay the shoot due to potential security threats. However, the actor has decided to stick to his commitment, given the importance of his role in the film and his longstanding relationship with director Rohit Shetty.

Following Siddique's assassination on October 12 by three armed men outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra, Salman's security has been significantly ramped up. Over 120 private security personnel and 30 police officers will be deployed on-site to ensure his safety during the shoot.

Earlier reports had indicated that Salman might withdraw from the cameo due to these concerns. However, he remains determined to make his appearance in Singham Again, which already boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.

The third instalment of the Singham franchise will offer a contemporary spin on the Ramayana and is slated for a Diwali release on November 1, 2024.