When Will Salman Khan's Sikandar Teaser Drop Today? Find Out the Exact Time

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's fans, who had been eagerly waiting for the release of the Sikandar teaser, had to wait a little longer as the release was delayed out of respect for the late former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on the evening of December 26. In light of his passing, the makers of Sikandar postponed the teaser by a day, releasing it today, December 28. The long wait is finally over, and fans are now eagerly looking forward to the film's release on Eid 2025.

Originally, the Sikandar teaser was scheduled for release on Salman Khan’s 59th birthday, December 27. However, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the production house behind the film, announced that the release would be delayed due to national mourning following Dr. Singh's demise.

On their official YouTube channel, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the link to the much-awaited teaser premiere, which reveals that the Sikandar teaser will be released at 4:05 PM today. Sikandar marks Salman Khan's return to the big screen after Tiger 3 in 2023. Directed by renowned Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss (known for Ghajini, Thuppakki, and Sarkar), the film is touted to be a treat for Salman fans.

The film also stars Vatsan Chakravarthy, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar will also mark the Bollywood debut of Tamil music composer Santhosh Narayanan, who previously worked on the Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

Meanwhile, on Salman Khan's 59th birthday, both the film industry and his fans showered him with heartfelt birthday wishes. Co-stars and close friends, including Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Maniesh Paul, and many others, extended their warm wishes to the actor on his special day.