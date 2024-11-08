ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Faces New Threat: 'If He Has Courage, He Should Save The Songwriter' Warns Bishnoi Gang

Salman Khan received a fresh threat allegedly from the Bishnoi gang, demanding he protect a songwriter from harm for penning a track on Lawrence Bishnoi.

Salman Khan Faces New Threat: 'If He Has Courage, He Should Save The Songwriter' Warns Bishnoi Gang
Salman Khan Faces New Threat (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 24 seconds ago

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again received a threat, marking the second such incident in a week, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat was conveyed via a message to the Mumbai Traffic Control room on Thursday night, just two days after Salman received a previous death threat from the same gang.

This latest message not only threatened Salman but also issued a grave warning to a songwriter who composed a song about Lawrence Bishnoi, stating that his "condition would be so severe that he won't be able to use his own name to write songs." The message provoked Salman to "save the songwriter" if he had the courage.

The Mumbai Police are actively tracing the origin of the threat. Earlier, on November 5, another threatening message arrived, demanding that Salman either apologise or pay Rs 5 crore for his safety. This led to the arrest of a suspect in Karnataka, who was handed over to Maharashtra Police on Wednesday. During questioning, the suspect reportedly claimed a deep admiration for Lawrence Bishnoi, describing the gangster as an idol. He revealed that the ransom would have been used to construct a temple for the Bishnoi community and voiced pride in Lawrence's actions, particularly in supporting the community.

The suspect also expressed disdain for Salman, citing unresolved controversies like the blackbuck poaching case and his hit-and-run incident, alleging Salman has not shown remorse. The suspect accused Salman and politician Baba Siddiqui of links to criminal groups and claimed pride in facing jail time in support of the Bishnoi community's ideals.

